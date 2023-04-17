Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) took the position that Ahamed’s trading activity constituted a business from 2009 to 2013, and that the profits, despite being inside a TFSA, were in fact taxable. In a recent Tax Court of Canada decision, Justice David E. Spiro validated the CRA’s interpretation, though the taxpayer is appealing the ruling.

What does the CRA consider day trading in a TFSA?

CRA has previously contended that securities transactions may not always be on account of capital and may be considered income if the taxpayer is deemed to be carrying on a business.

According to the CRA, “some of the factors to be considered in ascertaining whether the taxpayer’s course of conduct indicates the carrying on of a business are as follows:

frequency of transactions—a history of extensive buying and selling of securities or of a quick turnover of properties,

period of ownership—securities are usually owned only for a short period of time,

knowledge of securities markets—the taxpayer has some knowledge of or experience in the securities markets,

security transactions form a part of a taxpayer’s ordinary business,

time spent—a substantial part of the taxpayer’s time is spent studying the securities markets and investigating potential purchases,

financing—security purchases are financed primarily on margin or by some other form of debt,

advertising—the taxpayer has advertised or otherwise made it known that he is willing to purchase securities, and

in the case of shares, their nature—normally speculative in nature or of a non-dividend type.”

It bears mentioning that none of the individual factors alone is typically sufficient to cause a taxpayer’s trading to be treated as a business, but rather, the combination of factors needs to be considered.

Day-trading income within non-registered accounts

If a taxpayer is deemed to be carrying on a business in their non-registered account, profits will be fully taxable as business income, instead of as a capital gain with only 50% taxable. This at least doubles the resulting tax payable—maybe more if the higher income inclusion pushes the taxpayer into a higher tax bracket.

This tax treatment can apply to currencies, including cryptocurrencies. It can also apply to short sellers who sell a stock short, as well as to profit when they buy back the stock at a lower price.

Some of a taxpayer’s trading activities may be considered on account of income (business income treatment) while others on account of capital (capital gains tax treatment). This might apply if they have an account that is actively traded and another that is less active, for example.

Day-trading income within tax-free savings accounts

The Ahamed decision, though it is being appealed, is a warning for other investors who engage in day trading or other speculative activities in a TFSA.