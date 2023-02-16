What most parents want above all else is for their children to be happy, healthy and successful, and investing in a good education can help them get far in life. But post-secondary education doesn’t come cheap—in 2022­–23, the average tuition for one year in an undergraduate program in Canada was $6,834. Over four years, that adds up to over $27,000—not including other costs like residence and textbooks.

An RESP is a tool for parents, grandparents and others to save for a child’s college or university expenses. In this article, we’ll explore questions like: What is an RESP? How does an RESP work? And, most importantly, how can families make the most of an RESP? We’ll also look at three strategies to reach your savings goal.

How do RESPs work?

RESPs work similarly to other registered accounts, including registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) and tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), in that they’re tax-sheltered. But the key difference is the goal for the account—to pay for post-secondary school. Here are eight ways an RESP can work for the young student (or student-to-be) in your life.

RESP contributions are made with after-tax dollars. Contributors cannot claim a deduction, but investments grow tax-free.

The government tops up contributions by 20%, up to $500 per child per year. This is called the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG).

The lifetime CESG maximum per child is $7,200. To maximize the CESG top-up, contributors must put in $2,500 in a given year. If you put in less, any unused grant room can be carried forward until the end of the year the beneficiary turns 17—but note that the maximum CESG carry-forward is $500 per child, per year, for a maximum CESG payment of $1,000 per child, per year.

RESPs have no annual contribution limit, but the lifetime limit per child is $50,000.

RESP accounts can be for an individual (“specified RESP”) or a family. The funds in a family RESP can be divided among two or more children in any proportion, as long as each child receives no more than $7,200 in CESG money. (For CESG withdrawals, each child is limited to a maximum of $7,200.)

RESP funds can be used at qualifying post-secondary educational institutions including colleges, universities, trade schools, apprenticeships and even schools outside of Canada.

The types of investments you can hold in an RESP are mostly the same ones you can hold in an RRSP, such as cash, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), bonds, stocks and mutual funds.

When it’s time to withdraw money from an RESP, no tax is payable on the amount you’ve put into the registered account. Investment income (such as capital gains or interest earnings) and government grants are taxable. When they’re taxed in the hands of the student, however, they will likely pay little or no tax because their income is usually very low, and they have access to tuition and education tax credits, too.

Low-income families can also receive the Canada Learning Bond (CLB). The government contributes up to $2,000 to an RESP for an eligible child, and unlike the CESG, no personal contributions are required to receive this money.

If a child decides not to pursue post-secondary education, contributions can be withdrawn by the plan’s sponsor tax-free, but CESG money must be returned to the government and any investment income is taxable.

What is the best way to fund RESPs?

Is it best to maximize the CESG grant every year by depositing $2,500 annually? Should you deposit the maximum contribution of $50,000 as soon as possible? Or perhaps some hybrid of the two?

To help answer those questions, I reached out to Tony Liut, a Personal Financial Planner (PFP) and an investment advisor at RBC Wealth Management.

“I tell my clients that the most important thing is to take advantage of RESPs because they are a great way to get more money tax-sheltered while receiving a 20% government benefit,” says Liut. “But for those who want to optimize the account, there are a few options.”

RESPs can stay open for as long as 35 years; for our examples, we’ll assume an RESP is opened in a child’s first year and contributions end in the 18th year. The following are simplified examples for illustration and comparison only.

Option 1: Make regular RESP contributions to maximize grants

The most obvious way to maximize the RESP account balance is to take full advantage of the CESG—that’s the 20% grant the government adds, up to $500 per year on a $2,500 contribution. “This ‘free money’ is basically a guaranteed 20% rate of return,” says Liut. “That’s tough to beat.”