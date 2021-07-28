Enter ethereum: the second most valuable virtual coin. Ether stepped out of bitcoin’s shadow and rose steadily over the last couple of years to the top of the heap of altcoins, a catch-all term for all cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin. Although worth a small fraction of bitcoin’s value, ether has clocked a staggering 980% jump in price over the past year, as of June 17, 2021. This compares to bitcoin’s 313% gain for the same period.

Not surprisingly, Canadians across the spectrum of age and investable assets are itching to hop on the ether rodeo, in the giddy hopes of bitcoin-like bounty. If that sounds like you, read on to understand ether’s features, functionality—and flaws—before you saddle up.

What is ethereum?

For the uninitiated, ether is the native cryptocurrency for the ethereum blockchain, a decentralized, open-source software platform with smart contract functionality.

What does that mean? Smart contracts are self-executing agreements that live on the blockchain. They can be used to verify and record a range of transactions between buyers and sellers without the need for an intermediary or a central authority.

“You can think of ethereum as the Internet and ether as Facebook, YouTube or Twitter, which are applications built on top of the Internet,” says Michael Zagari, an investment advisor in Montreal with Burlington, Ont.-based Mandeville Private Client Inc.

Anyone who wants to deploy a smart contract must use ether as a digital currency to pay the fees. Ether is the fuel that makes the ethereum blockchain run.

Ethereum is a global phenomenon, but has Canadian roots. It was invented by Russian-Canadian Vitalik Buterin, who described ethereum in this 2013 white paper while still in his teens. The blockchain was officially launched in 2015.

At first, ether was designed to be used within the ethereum blockchain network. However, ether started to gain broader currency as a mode of payment when companies and vendors started accepting it for their goods and services. (Even renowned auction house Sotheby’s announced in spring 2021 they will be accepting ether and bitcoin as payment for physical artworks.)