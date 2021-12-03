One such small cryptocurrency is dogecoin, or DOGE, a digital coin known until recently only to a small community of devout crypto enthusiasts. This year, the coin really exploded onto the mainstream crypto market, fuelled by millennial and Gen Z investors and celebrity interest. The virtual coin’s value has skyrocketed more than 5,400% for the year to date, going from $0.004 apiece to $0.22, as of Nov. 29. For perspective, $1,000 of dogecoin bought on Jan. 1, 2021, was worth more than $54,000 as of Nov. 29, 2021.

That meteoric ascent—albeit one with frequent and wild fluctuations along the way—continues to garner widespread interest and social media chatter, drawing even more investors.

If you’re intrigued by the thrill of low-stakes, high-gain dogecoin play, take a moment to understand what it is, whether it belongs in your portfolio and how to purchase it.

What is dogecoin and what’s all the fuss about?

Dogecoin is one of thousands of cryptocurrencies in existence. It was minted in 2013 as a joke by software engineers Billy Markus, back then an IBM employee, and Jackson Palmer, who works at Adobe. They named dogecoin after a popular meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog.

The token went largely unnoticed, and its performance remained unremarkable, for years. However, over time it gained a following, which improved its visibility and market value. This year, dogecoin’s market capitalization shot past US$36 billion. Currently, it’s the 10th most-valued crypto, according to CoinMarketCap’s ranking, as of Nov. 29.

The sharp increase in dogecoin’s popularity can be attributed to investor frenzy stoked by high-profile celebs, led by Elon Musk, the multibillionaire mogul behind Tesla and SpaceX, as well as rapper Snoop Dogg, rock star Gene Simmons and entrepreneur Mark Cuban. The relentless social media promotion by these influential names has pushed the price of dogecoin to record highs.

“Dogecoin has and is likely to continue making headlines as a result of its extremely passionate community, and the slew of support it has received from mainstream figures, most notably Elon Musk, who spearheaded the cryptocurrency across platforms like Twitter,” says Charles Hayter, CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency data provider CryptoCompare.

Unlike other digital currencies, dogecoin has no hard cap on the number of coins in circulation. Experts say this will help maintain the incentive to mine.