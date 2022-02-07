According to a CoinMarketCap estimate, there are 295 memecoins circulating in the ever-expanding cryptoverse. Leading the pack are dogecoin (DOGE)—inspired by an old meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog—and shiba inu coin (SHIB), a meme-within-a-meme spin-off of dogecoin.

Despite their goofy origins, these satirical coins have gathered a sizeable following of enthusiasts charmed by the low-stakes, high-gains game of memecoins. As the coins’ popularity has grown, so have their prices, going from a tiny fraction of a penny to a slightly bigger fraction of a penny.

On the face of it, this rise in value seems unremarkable, but the devil lurks in the details. A virtual coin going from US$0.004 apiece to US$0.17 may not seem like a jackpot winner, but in terms of percentage, this represents a gargantuan 4,150% gain. In dollar terms, a $1,000 investment would be worth an eye-popping $41,500. Before you dismiss this as a figment of fantasy, these are actual gains made by dogecoin between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. Let’s look at dogecoin and shiba inu their position in the crypto hierarchy and how to buy them in Canada.

The tale of two dog-themed coins

Both DOGE and SHIB were created as a joke, and they have the same dog, a Shiba Inu, for a mascot. However, this is where the similarities end.

Dogecoin: DOGE was created in 2013 by engineers Billy Markus, then an employee at IBM, and Jackson Palmer from Adobe. Its name was borrowed from a popular Doge meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog. DOGE is the native token of the dogecoin blockchain on which it’s hosted.

The coin’s performance remained flat for years, but it rocketed dramatically in 2021, pushing its total market value past US$24 billion. It’s now the eleventh-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, per CoinMarketCap ranking, as of Feb. 1, 2022.

DOGE’s celebrity cheerleaders include Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons and Kevin Jonas, among others.

Shiba inu: SHIB was launched in August 2020 as a “dogecoin killer” by a mysterious founder known only as Ryoshi. The coin has since surged in value, with gains of 25,669,072% (yes, that’s an astounding 25 million percent) in 2021, dwarfing all other cryptocurrencies in terms of growth.