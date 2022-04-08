For this purpose—as well as innovations in decentralized finance (DeFi)—digital currencies are gaining ground on the slower, costlier and more restrictive traditional financial system.

Investors looking to tap into this trend may want to take a close look at the Avalanche blockchain, which has applications in fast-growing areas of the cryptoverse. Its native coin, AVAX, offers a way to participate in crypto’s growth without spending large sums on bigger coins like bitcoin and ether.

At the time of this writing, AVAX was the tenth-largest crypto, with a market cap just shy of $23 billion (all figures in U.S. dollars), per CoinGecko. AVAX started 2021 at about $3 in value and hit $114 by year’s end—an eye-watering 3,250% gain—far outpacing its bigger peers like bitcoin (575%) and ether (375%).

As of April 6, 2022, the value of one AVAX coin was $85.38. AVAX has about 268 million tokens in circulation. Here’s what you need to know about AVAX and where to buy it.

What is Avalanche?

Avalanche is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform that hosts decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchain networks. It’s also one of the fastest smart contract platforms. Smart contracts are self-executing agreements that live on the blockchain and are pivotal to running DeFi applications and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Avalanche and AVAX are run by Ava Labs, which was founded in 2018 by Cornell University professor Emin Gün Sirer, former Microsoft software engineer Kevin Sekniqi and Cornell University computer science PhD Ted Yin.

To understand the platform’s potential, we need to get a little technical. Avalanche is a Layer 1 (L1) blockchain. Layer 1 refers to a base network, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, and its underlying infrastructure.

“Ethereum rival Avalanche is the first smart contract platform that can confirm thousands of transactions in less than a second, promising high throughput of 4,500 transactions per second (tps),” says Leena ElDeeb, a research associate at crypto fund manager 21Shares. In contrast, Bitcoin and Ethereum can confirm an average of 5tps and 2.39tps, respectively, she adds.