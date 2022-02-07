DeFi is fast emerging as a borderless, friction-free, cheaper and faster alternative to the current financial system. At its core, DeFi is a network of applications that are designed to replicate traditional financial instruments such as lending, borrowing and investing but with cryptocurrency, which doesn’t require intermediaries such as banks or brokerages to make decisions or approve transactions.

DeFi’s practical and financial appeal has drawn attention and dollars from tech enthusiasts, app developers and crypto investors. The DeFi market is booming. The estimated value of funds locked into DeFi-related contracts is US$240 billion, up from about US$21 billion at the end of 2020, as of Dec. 31, 2021, according to Defi Llama.

At its current growth rate, DeFi is set to become a major element of the digital assets economy. Crypto experts claim we’re about to see the global shift towards decentralized finance move up several gears. If you’re an investor looking to explore DeFi’s income opportunities and learn how to participate, this definitive guide to DeFi has you covered.

How does DeFi work?

DeFi applications use blockchain-based smart contracts to provide traditional financial products without relying on centralized authorities like banks.

“Smart contract blockchains, such as ethereum, allow developers to build financial applications on top of them, which function autonomously and easily interface with each other,” says Henry Elder, head of wealth management at Wave Financial, a digital investment manager.

Entrepreneurs responded by building hyper-efficient, incredibly profitable businesses such as exchanges, banks, insurance markets, derivatives markets, art markets, robo-advisors and asset managers, among others, that inter-operate seamlessly and require no human interaction.

“The efficiencies of decentralized finance are driving new product innovations, such as lossless lotteries, self-repaying loans, automated market makers, yield farming, flash loans and decentralized governance, all of which continue to provide incentives for faster and better innovation,” says Elder.

DeFi vs. CeFi

In DeFi, you can carry out financial activities without a middleman, which effectively allows you to be your own bank. “You can use platforms to earn yield in a similar way to your savings account but without an intermediary,” says Marcus Sotiriou, a trader at digital asset broker GlobalBlock.