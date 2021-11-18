One of the beneficiaries of this trend has been Stellar lumens. With a price point below US$1 and annual gains equalling that of Ripple (the seventh-largest coin), Stellar is viewed by some investors as a reasonable crypto bet to achieve growth and diversification. Its low-price and high-upside potential makes it a particularly attractive proposition for those wanting to test the waters before wading deeper into the cryptosphere.

Thanks to its payment processing power and provenance, Stellar has come to be regarded as a serious challenger to Ripple, which is a considerably stronger altcoin both in terms of the unit price and market capitalization. What makes Stellar even more interesting in the short to medium term is the fact that, unlike other crypto issuers, it’s partnering with some central banks, such as the National Bank of Ukraine, to help develop their own digital currencies.

If you’re interested in expanding your crypto exposure beyond headline-making coins, Stellar might deserve a closer look. This MoneySense guide breaks down everything you need to know to make an informed choice.

What is Stellar?

Stellar is a blockchain-based, open-source global payments network for storing and transferring money across currencies at significantly lower cost than traditional means. The network’s main objective is to connect banks, payment systems and customers faster and without the high fees consumers often must fork out when transferring government-backed currencies across borders.

Stellar’s native cryptocurrency is called lumens, also referred to by its ticker symbol, XLM. These terms are interchangeably used by financial media and traders.

Stellar and XLM were created by cryptocurrency developer Jed McCaleb and former lawyer Joyce Kim in 2014. McCaleb is known for creating Mt. Gox, the world’s first bitcoin exchange (now defunct) in 2010, and the Ripple protocol with its native currency, XRP, in 2012.

Originally a fork of the Ripple protocol—hence the frequent comparisons between the two—the Stellar network is touted as a more accessible, affordable, low-cost system of financial services.

“Stellar is based on the same framework as Ripple; however, it is intended to operate as a non-profit, with a focus on helping developing economies access cheap and fast global payments,” says James Edwards, a cryptocurrency expert at Finder.com.