As the concept of digital currencies works itself deeper into the mainstream, the conversation has evolved to an “altcoins versus bitcoin” debate and what to consider while building a crypto portfolio.

The cryptoverse is teeming with thousands of different digital coins, and new ones continue to roll off the assembly line. For the average investor, deciding which cryptocurrencies to pick could be tricky, and the intricacies are hard to grasp. On one end of the spectrum are blue-chip coins including bitcoin, ethereum and cardano. On the other end are the lesser-known coins of questionable utility and provenance, including meme cryptos such as dogecoin.

To help you make sense of these digital assets, MoneySense spoke to crypto experts about what to look for when building your portfolio.

First things first: Deciding which cryptocurrencies to buy–and how

Investors new to the crypto space need to evaluate if they want to focus on established cryptocurrencies or the newer, cutting-edge assets that potentially carry higher risk but can be substantially rewarding.

“The emerging assets don’t have the robustness and track record of the established assets like bitcoin and ethereum,” argues Brian Mosoff, chief executive officer of crypto-investment firm Ether Capital Corp.

While emerging assets may offer outsized returns, they may also be riskier to hold from a custodial perspective, he adds.

Currently, Canadian investors can gain exposure to assets like bitcoin and ether through structured products and ETFs, which removes the complexities of custody. This isn’t the case, though, with some newer assets requiring self-custody, which may not be advisable or feasible, Mosoff says.

Crypto newbies should do their due diligence and understand the risks around some altcoins—cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin—in the market.