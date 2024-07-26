Biden’s withdrawal soothes bond market, deflates “Trump trade”

Compared to the way U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision not to run for a second term shook the political world, the markets seemed nonplussed—on the surface, at least.

Biden’s U-turn took some air out of the “Trump trade” in stock, bond and cryptocurrency markets. Stock markets overall rebounded the day after the announcement, with mega-cap technology stocks leading the way. But oil and gas stocks and cryptocurrencies—foreseen to fare better under a Donald Trump administration—retrenched.

The Republican nominee is seen as a bigger deficit spender than whomever the Democrats might settle on, so a Trump/Vance administration is expected to usher in higher inflation. That recently translated into a steeper yield curve for bonds as polls showed him ahead of Biden. However, that expectation of Trump as an inevitable shoo-in has now deflated and bond yields have flattened somewhat.

However, Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, warned investors to stay braced for more short-term volatility, “as the significant uncertainty about the new Democratic ticket might not be resolved until the party’s convention in August.” She also suggested that investors should pay closer attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve moves with respect to interest rates. (More on Canada’s recent rate cut below.)

Something for Canadians and investors to ponder: As a senator, Vice President and Democratic front-runner Kamala Harris voted against the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement (USMCA), the successor to NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) that was concluded by the Trump administration in 2020. At the time, she cited the lack of environmental protections for her decision.

Bank of Canada cuts rates again

Speaking of monetary policy, on Wednesday Bank of Canada (BoC) governor Tiff Macklem announced a second quarter-point cut to interest rates in as many months bringing the overnight lending rate down to 4.5%. Further, Macklem hinted there would be more cuts to come this year; provided inflation continues to subside towards the Bank’s 2% target. The country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 2.7% year-over-year in June, down from a 21st-century high of 8.1% two years earlier.

The rate cut was widely expected by markets.

“Today’s decision to cut was consistent with our call, and that of broader market consensus which had upped the odds of reduction following a cascade of recent data which showed decelerating inflation, slack in the labour market and underperforming economy.” – Brian Yu, AVP and chief economist for Central1 Credit Union.

The BoC is forecasting 1.2% GDP growth this year, 2.1% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2026, which sounds OK until you consider population growth is currently running at 3%. Regardless, the rate cut provides some relief to mortgage holders and support for bond markets.