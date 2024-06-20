Buying your first stocks in Canada
Sponsored By
National Bank of Canada
Are you a newcomer who’s interested in investing? Here’s an introduction to financial securities in Canada, such as stocks and ETFs, and how to buy them.
Advertisement
Sponsored By
National Bank of Canada
Are you a newcomer who’s interested in investing? Here’s an introduction to financial securities in Canada, such as stocks and ETFs, and how to buy them.
Advertisement
Where should you start if you’re a newcomer to Canada who wants to invest? This article provides an overview of the Canadian investing landscape, from investment types and financial markets to investment advisors, online brokers and robo-advisors.
Advertisement
In Canada, there are two types of investment accounts: registered and non-registered. Registered accounts are filed with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the governmental body responsible for overseeing the country’s tax regulations. Investments made within registered accounts benefit from several tax incentives, including tax-free or tax-deferred growth of investments, depending on the type of account. Additionally, certain contributions to registered accounts qualify for tax deductions. More on that below.
Because of these tax benefits, you have limits on the amount of money you can contribute to each type of registered account. In contrast, non-registered accounts are basic investment accounts without any tax benefits. However, there are no contribution limits or withdrawal rules for non-registered accounts.
|Tax-free savings account (TFSA)
|Registered retirement savings plan (RRSP)
|Registered education savings plan (RESP)
|First home savings account (FHSA)
|Registered disability savings plan (RDSP)
|Purpose
|Saving
|Retirement savings
|Saving for a child’s post-secondary education
|Saving for a first home
|Save for long-term financial security of a person with disabilities
|Tax advantages
|Tax-free growth and withdrawals, but contributions are not tax-deductible
|Contributions are tax-deductible and grow tax-deferred. Withdrawals are added to income and taxed.
|Tax-deferred growth. When withdrawn, gains are taxed in the hands of the student.
|Contributions are tax-deductible. Growth is tax-free. Withdrawals for a first-home purchase are tax-free.
|Contributions are not tax-deductible. Gains are taxed in the hands of the beneficiary.
|Contribution limit
|Changes annually; in 2024, the limit is $7,000
|18% of earned income, up to a maximum of $31,780 in 2024. The maximum changes annually. Unused contribution room can be carried forward.
|No annual maximum. Lifetime maximum of $50,000 per beneficiary (child).
|Annual limit is $8,000, and lifetime limit is $40,000. Contribution room can be carried forward one year.
|No annual limit. Lifetime limit of $200,000 per beneficiary.
|Other key details
|Newcomers get TFSA contribution room starting the year they arrive in Canada, if they are at least 18 and have a social insurance number (SIN)
|RRSP contribution limits are based on earned income (based on your tax return from the previous year), not on age. So, minors can open an account too.
|Federal government grant: up to $500 per year (20% on the first $2,500 contributed), to a lifetime maximum of $7,200. Some provinces offer additional incentives.
|You qualify for a FHSA if you’re 18 or older, and 71 or younger as of Dec. 31 of the year you open the account. You also cannot have lived in a “qualifying home” owned by you or your spouse or common-law partner in this calendar year or the previous four calendar years.
|Government grants up to $2,000 per year, depending on contributions and the family’s net income. Government bond: up to $1,000 per year based on net family income—and does not require contributions.
Whether you invest in a registered or non-registered account, you can hold various types of investments across the risk spectrum:
Let’s look at a few commonly asked questions from newcomers interested in investing:
Newcomers to Canada don’t need to be permanent residents (PR) to start investing. Students and temporary workers can invest as well.
To open an investment account, you will need a social insurance number (SIN), a valid government-issued form of photo identification such as a driver’s license, and a bank account.
Yes. Once you have a brokerage account, you’ll be able to invest in Canadian stocks and ETFs, as well as stocks and ETFs listed on the major U.S. exchanges.
Below, we list the different ways to start investing. Most financial institutions offer the ability to hold your TFSA, RRSP or FHSA within a brokerage account. This means you can have a registered account that functions as a brokerage account, allowing you to manage your investments directly or with an advisor.
Advertisement
You have several options for opening your investing account in Canada.
While choosing an investment brokerage, it would be prudent to verify the company’s credentials, compare its fees with those of competitors, and find out its customer support options.
Newcomers to Canada have many investment options, and with good planning, you can set yourself up for financial success.
This is a paid post that is informative but also may feature a client’s product or service. These posts are written, edited and produced by MoneySense with assigned freelancers and approved by the client.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
How it became No. 1 in the S&P 500, by the numbers.
Sponsored By
EQ Bank
Some Canadian residents plan to retire abroad, while others are only here temporarily for work. No matter the reason,...
Here’s our list of the top dividend stocks of 2024. Use this ranking as a tool to help you...
Use this ranking as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now,...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
American inflation is down, rates remain unchanged, tech bull market continues, Dollarama expands into pesos, and new stock splits.
Buy it? Sell it? Not sure what to do? There’s lots to think about, especially since the stock split....
Dollarama ups stake in Latin American business Dollarcity, plans expansion to Mexico.