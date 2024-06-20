Advertisement

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

News

Nvidia’s stock market value tops $3.3 trillion

How it became No. 1 in the S&P 500, by the numbers.

Woman smiles at her tablet in her living room

Investing

A new place for investors to hold cash and earn high interest: EQ Bank’s Notice Savings Account

A family with packed bags looks at an arrivals and departures board at the airport

Ask a Planner

Goodbye, Canada: A guide to departure tax, withholding tax for non-residents

Some Canadian residents plan to retire abroad, while others are only here temporarily for work. No matter the reason,...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

The best dividend stocks in Canada 2024

Here’s our list of the top dividend stocks of 2024. Use this ranking as a tool to help you...

Stocks

Top 100 dividend stocks in Canada 2024

Use this ranking as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now,...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: June 16, 2024

American inflation is down, rates remain unchanged, tech bull market continues, Dollarama expands into pesos, and new stock splits.

NVIDIA's Santa Clara office

Stocks

What does Nvidia’s stock split mean for Canadian investors?

Buy it? Sell it? Not sure what to do? There’s lots to think about, especially since the stock split....

A person walks past a Dollarama store in Montreal, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

News

Dollarama earnings report and upcoming growth for the retailer

Dollarama ups stake in Latin American business Dollarcity, plans expansion to Mexico.

