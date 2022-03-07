The terms “financial advisor” and “financial planner” are often used interchangeably. Whichever you end up using, you’ll want someone who can help you create a detailed plan, one that makes sense for your needs and goals.

“How a doctor creates and shares their diagnosis is more important than the medication,” says Adam Chapman, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and founder of YESmoney in London, Ont. “If their diagnosis isn’t accurate, what they prescribe won’t help. The same goes for financial planners.”

With that in mind, here are some helpful ways to evaluate a potential financial advisor.

What type of advisor fits your needs?

Picking the right type of advisor is probably the most challenging part, according to Chapman. It mainly comes down to what you want help with and how much support you need.

You can hire an advisor for a single task or for ongoing assistance. Advisors can help you with a wide range of financial planning, insurance and investment needs, including specific goals and challenges. “Maybe you’ve experienced a significant life change or transition—for example, you’re about to retire, or you’re going through a divorce—or you want to know what you could be doing to improve your financial position,” says Chapman.

Think about how much of the work you’d like to handle yourself:

Option 1: The advisor helps with creating a plan, and then you stay in the driver’s seat and execute it. Not everyone wants to do that—you’ll need the know-how, time and maybe even confidence, depending on what’s involved.

Option 2: You decide you’d rather not execute the whole plan yourself, and your financial advisor helps with that as well.