Watch: Tips for choosing a financial advisor
Look at qualifications, compensation and quality to make the best choice for you
Look at qualifications, compensation and quality to make the best choice for you
Advertisement
Think you can “take your hands off the wheel” with your investments if you have a financial advisor? Bruce Sellery shares his tips on what to look out for. Plus he breaks down fees, if you really need to “like” their personality and more.
Advertisement
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
MoneySense partners share their answers to questions that we...
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Presented by
BMO ETFs
John is unclear about what he’s paying his advisor,...
Partner Content
We’ve graded the largest, most liquid Canadian dividend stocks...
Could China's Evergrande trigger another "Lehman Brothers moment?" Plus,...
Presented by
CPP Investments | Investissements RPC
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Presented by
BMO ETFs