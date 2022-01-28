Like mutual funds, ETFs provide managed portfolios of stocks, bonds or other securities. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs are, like their name says, “exchange-traded”—you can buy or sell them just like stocks—and they often charge much lower management fees than mutual funds. Most mutual funds employ teams of expensive experts to hand-pick investments, while ETFs are often passively managed, designed to simply replicate a specific index, keeping costs low. (Some mutual fund companies offer passive “index” funds, however, while some ETFs follow complex active strategies. In general, you should expect to pay less for a passive strategy, regardless of the type of fund.)

By far the biggest advantage of ETFs is their remarkable versatility. Whatever your investment strategy, you can probably find an ETF to help you achieve it, on an online trading platform such as Qtrade Direct Investing. Here’s an overview of the different ETF types:

Index ETFs track, or mimic, specific indexes like the TSX 60. Instead of buying 60 stocks individually, investors can “buy the market” with a single trade, purchasing an ETF like Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index (HXT), for example. It’s a simple solution for do-it-yourselfers who want to invest but lack the skills or interest to manage their own portfolios. People who own only a few stocks can add broad market exposure with an index ETF, reducing their risk by increasing diversification.

Geographic ETFs offer portfolios with a specific geographical focus of different markets. They’re an inexpensive way to add global exposure to a Canadian portfolio or invest in high-growth international markets like China and India.

Sector ETFs invest exclusively in a specific sector. If you’re bullish about agriculture, for instance, consider iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF (COW). You can buy ETFs focused on base metals, consumer staples, energy and many other sectors.

Responsible ETFs can help you align your investments with your values, offering portfolios free of fossil fuels, for instance, or rated highly for gender diversity.

Factor ETFs target characteristics like value, growth or low volatility, factors that academic research has identified as drivers of superior long-term performance.

Asset allocation ETFs hold stocks and bonds in specific proportions, so you can select the appropriate asset mix for your risk tolerance. Some investors may sleep better at night with more of their money in bonds, while others prefer to own a portfolio heavily weighted in stocks, for greater potential growth. Asset allocation ETFs automatically rebalance, maintaining your desired asset mix. For long-term investments like registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs), this can be a convenient way to “set it and forget it.”