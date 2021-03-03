If your risk tolerance is high enough, that leaves 10% to 20% for a more adventurous “explore” allocation that could go into more speculative alternatives. This could include new tech IPOs or cryptocurrencies like bitcoin or ethereum, or investment funds that track them, as Dale Roberts and I surveyed in two MoneySense articles recently.

Late in 2020, I covered the topic of whether retirees should speculate at all, confessing that I personally have done so, albeit tempered with risk-management techniques. Crypto qualifies as speculation, but I can see why even seniors are tempted by it when they can get more return in a single day from bitcoin than a GIC is likely to generate in a year (see this recent article). Sadly, volatile cryptos and crypto funds can also generate comparable losses just as quickly so keep these to no more than 1% or 2% of a total portfolio, and be quick to take partial profits inside registered accounts.

If you’re booking gains without tax considerations, you could put the proceeds into less volatile speculations. Despite the pandemic, over the past year there has been a glut of stock offerings, IPOs and so-called SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies), which I have stayed clear of.

The minimum guideline is to spread your speculations among five roughly equally-weighted positions. If you’re a younger investor starting out, this may be your entire speculative portfolio. Older folk may choose “baskets” or “packs” of four or five stocks in several sectors.

I’m normally wary of IPOs (some joke IPO stands for “it’s probably overpriced”). However, I recently bought an IPO on its day of issue: online vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc. [ABNB/Nasdaq], recommended by more than one of the investment newsletters to which I subscribe. That was the first time I bought an IPO the day it started trading, though I regret not having jumped on Google’s IPO back in 2004.

I prefer to wait a few months for new issues to settle. That approach worked with Facebook, after it fell within a few months of its botched IPO in 2012. And recently I’ve taken post-launch “starter” positions in plant-based meat substitute maker Beyond Meat (BYND/Nasdaq), cloud data warehousing firm Snowflake Inc. (SNOW/NYSE), and the now ubiquitous Zoom Video Communications (ZM/Nasdaq).

With the market and economy shifting to a “recovery” theme as COVID vaccines slowly make their way through the population, money managers are moving from the COVID-resistant tech themes of work-from-home growth stocks (notably Zoom) to more traditional value names that benefit from a recovery.

If you like the five-pack idea, consider Jim Cramer’s five WATCH stocks: giant retailers that held up during the pandemic and should also continue to thrive during a recovery: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Costco and Home Depot. (all of which I own).