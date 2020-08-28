Photo by Bryan Pulgar on Unsplash

Earlier in the summer, this column looked at the idea that retirees looking to keep some growth in their portfolios need to come to terms with the acronym TINA: There Is No Alternative (to stocks). We looked at the popular “work-from-home” investing theme as a way to protect portfolios against the worst ravages of a COVID-19 second wave and renewed market volatility.

While markets have regained their highs for the year, if there is a renewed bear market like the one we saw in March, long-term investors may want to take advantage of lower prices to buy into another huge investing theme, perhaps funding it with partial profits from COVID-19 stocks. I’m not talking about “recovery” stocks like airlines, cruise ships or hotels, but a powerful technology dubbed 5G, or fifth generation wireless Internet.

What is 5G? Currently we are in 4G, which succeeded 1G, 2G and 3G. 1G was the technology that enabled the first cell phones; 2G brought text messaging, 3G was Internet access for cell phones, and 4G, higher speeds (albeit in overloaded networks).

5G describes the technological innovations and infrastructure that will support the next era of connective technology. But don’t fall into the trap of thinking 5G is just 20% more powerful than 4G. In fact, it represents orders of magnitude more bandwidth, meaning blazing Internet speeds and almost no latency (waiting times.)

The need for a quantum leap in Internet speed has become apparent during the COVID lockdown, when the whole world discovered the benefits of work-from-home technologies like Zoom, Cisco’s Webex, Microsoft’s Skype and others. The silver lining in the COVID dark cloud may have been the resulting acceleration in adoption of these technologies: some believe we have now leapt to where we otherwise might have been three or four years from now.

One thing that may ignite this next phase is the looming announcement by Apple Inc. of a 5G-enabled iPhone. Investment newsletter pundits like Paul Mampilly of Profits Unlimited are enthused about an “America 2.0” theme that leverages 5G through at least three related technologies taking off simultaneously: blockchain, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT). Also in the ascendant are allied technologies like cloud computing, robotics and 3D printing.

If you’re a long-time investor, you may have received e-mail pitches from newsletter services promising to identify one or a handful of 5G stocks. They promise untold riches from obscure start-ups you’ve likely never heard of (like Inseego and Limelight Solutions). You can try some of these (as I did by taking them up on their US$49 subscription offers) and take a few flyers with money you can afford to lose, hoping for the proverbial “10-bagger” or “50-bagger.” These are admittedly speculations, a topic we’ll explore more in an upcoming column.

These pitches will remind you of historic eye-popping gains of mega-winning stocks like Amazon or Netflix—not to mention Apple. But no one knows for sure what the next mega hit will be; bet the farm on one or two and, if you lose, you will have suffered horrible losses. This can be mitigated by making smaller bets on several names, but that also dilutes the impact of any winners.