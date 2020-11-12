Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

All investors need to know the difference between investing and speculation—often summed up as what you do with “serious money” versus “fun money”—and that’s doubly true for those at or near retirement. While investing is about building wealth you can count on, speculating typically means risking money you can afford to lose, which may be in short supply for retirees on a fixed income.

No one wants to lose money, of course, but that risk is the inevitable trade-off for those in pursuit of higher returns. Take, for example, the trades happening over at the Robinhood platform where young millennials congregate. Post-COVID, many have turned to what might strike retirees as unabashed speculations—depressed airline, hotel and cruise line stocks—betting they’ll soar once a vaccine is available. (Some of these stocks did, indeed, rebound following Joe Biden’s U.S. presidential win and good news about a possible vaccine from Pfizer.) The operative word with this cohort seems to be FOMO: Fear Of Missing Out.

Some may say retirees should avoid speculation altogether, arguing there’s little point in taking more risk than necessary. But with fixed-income assets paying around 1%, you’d need $10 million to get by with nothing but GICs, and few are in that situation. So, let me admit that, at 67, this semi-retiree has done his share of speculation. And I have occasional losses to show for it, notably with marijuana ETFs. I thought diversifying through an ETF would let me sidestep individual pot stock issues so I could eat my speculative cake and have a conservative one left over, too. Wrong!

That’s why speculation should be limited to “fun money” only—for retirees or anyone else. If you’re going to speculate, however, there are steps you can take limit your exposure to risk.

How to mitigate speculation risk

Experts say investors should allocate no more than 10% of their total portfolio to speculations such as penny stocks, marijuana, cryptocurrencies, or even more exotic instruments. In his newsletter Profits Unlimited, Paul Mampilly recommends roughly equal weighting of a minimum of five positions. So, if you have $5,000 to “play with” and have five speculative ideas, you’d allocate $1,000 to each of the five, regardless of stock price.

In my case, if I think there’s a reasonable chance a given “flyer” might go to zero, $500 is my personal maximum investment. If more than one source has recommended the stock, I might go to $1,000, or double that if it pays a dividend (generally a sign it’s not that speculative to begin with). Then I’m quick to sell half on a double and “play with the house’s money” thereafter.

This is how venture capital works. Of five specs, one may go to zero, three break even and the fifth hopefully results in the proverbial 10- or even 100-bagger, assuming you’ve identified the next Apple, Amazon or Netflix. The heartache of watching $500 go to zero should be alleviated by the joy of watching another $500 hit $5,000 or more.

Some investment firms, including Calgary-based Doherty & Bryant Financial Consultants, eschew speculation for clients of any age. “If asked by clients to buy something speculative in the portfolios we manage for them, our answer will always be no,” says firm vice-president, Aaron Hector, explaining that their mandate is capital preservation.