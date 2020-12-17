Also unlike RRSPs, contributions to tax-free savings accounts are not calculated based on previous (or current) year’s earned income, says Adrian Mastracci, portfolio manager for Vancouver-based Lycos Asset Management Inc. Any Canadian age 18 or older with a Social Insurance Number (SIN) can contribute to TFSAs.

Most near-retirees will have more investible wealth in RRSPs, since they’ve been around since 1957, while TFSAs started much more recently, in 2009. Once you turn 71, there are three options for collapsing an RRSP, although most people think only of the one offering the most continuity with an RRSP: the registered retirement income fund, or RRIF (more on this below). But you can also choose to transfer the RRSP into a registered annuity or take the rarely chosen option of withdrawing the whole RRSP at one fell swoop and paying tax at your top marginal rate.

Assuming you’re going the RRIF route, all your RRSP investments can move over to the RRIF intact, while interest, dividends and capital gains generated thereafter will continue to be tax-sheltered. The main difference from an RRSP is that each year you must withdraw a certain percentage of your RRIF and take it into your taxable income, where it will be taxed at your top marginal rate like earned income or interest income. This withdrawal percentage starts at 5.28% the first year and rises steadily, reaching 6.82% at age 80, and ending at 20% at 95 and beyond.

Some may be upset they are required to withdraw the money even if it’s not needed to live on. After all, you’re gradually being forced to break into capital, assuming you abide by some version of the 4% Rule (see this article for more information).

Before you reach RRIF age, Matthew Ardrey, wealth advisor with Toronto-based TriDelta Financial, suggests those in their 60s consider early RRSP withdrawals if their post-employment income is lower than it will be once RRIF payments must begin. This confers a twin advantage of being taxed at your lower rate today while also reducing minimum withdrawals that will be later taxed at a higher rate.

Married couples with RRIFs of different sizes should draw down on the larger RRIF first if the annuitant is 65 or older. RRIF income is considered eligible pension income for pension splitting. and Ardrey says a withdrawal in one spouse’s name may be split on the tax returns of both spouses, potentially reducing total taxes owing and increasing the net payment received.

For 2020 only, one measure introduced to cushion seniors from the COVID crisis was a one-time option to withdraw 25% less than normal from a RRIF—so if you turned 72 in 2020, you can opt to withdraw 4.05% instead of 5.4%. RRIF owners with a younger spouse can base minimums on their age and also elect the 25% one-time reduction. Where both have RRIFs, both can take the 25% one-time reduction in 2020.

So, how do TFSAs come into this? While you can’t avoid encroaching on your RRSP-turned-RRIF, there’s no rule that once having withdrawn the money and paid tax on it, you are obliged to spend it. If you can get by on pensions and other income sources, you are free to take the after-tax RRIF income and add it to your TFSA, ideally to the full extent of the annual $6,000 contribution limit.