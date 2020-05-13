Photo created by freepik - www.freepik.com

If you’re a retiree drawing down on your portfolio, you should know the COVID-19 crisis has moved Ottawa to provide the option of reducing how much retirees can take out of Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs) in 2020.

Normally, seniors must convert their RRSPs to a RRIF or a registered annuity before the end of the calendar year they turn 71. Then they must start withdrawing a certain mandated annual percentage of the value of the RRIF each year, starting the year after it was set up. In recent years, the required withdrawals began at 5.28% at age 71, rising steadily until it hits 20% at age 95.

These withdrawals are fully taxable, and there have been concerns this may deplete capital faster than can be replenished by the minuscule returns on fixed income.

On March 25, 2020, soon after the Coronavirus panic became apparent, the federal government’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan gave RRIF owners the option of taking 25% less than the mandated annual minimums in 2020. (This also applies to Life Income Funds and locked-in RRIFs.)

So, for example, if the previous schedule meant you had to withdraw $10,000 in 2020, it’s now permissible to withdraw only $7,500, leaving the other $2,500 to compound longer, and tax-deferred, inside the RRIF.

Adrian Mastracci, portfolio manager for Vancouver-based Lycos Asset Management Inc., likes this measure. “By providing the flexibility to withdraw 25% less than the minimum withdrawal, seniors can benefit from more planning options if they don’t really need the full RRIF payment this year.” He notes that only a reduction to 75% is allowed (not 10%, not 15%). “The taxpayer must elect this provision with the RRIF trustee. It is applicable to both spouses/partners.”

Matthew Ardrey, vice president and wealth advisor with Toronto-based Tridelta Financial, cites the hypothetical example of Dave, who has $100,000 in his RRIF on Jan 1., 2020, and turns 72 later in 2020. Normally, his 5.4% minimum withdrawal would be $5,400, but with the change in legislation, he can choose to take out just 4.05%, or $4,050. He can also choose to take more than the minimum if he wants.

What are Dave’s options? It depends on what he has already received this year in RRIF payments. He’s out of luck if he already pulled $5,400 from his RRIF as a lump sum. As Ardrey says, “He took his minimum and you can’t put the genie back into the bottle.”