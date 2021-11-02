Growth investors don’t particularly care about the current stock price as long as the company or sector looks poised to march higher. It’s the potential for lottery-like returns that appeals to growth investors.

When it comes to growth sectors, technology is usually the first to come to mind. Tech stocks have been at the front of the pack for investment returns over the past decade, but other sectors cycle in and out of favour and can also produce eye-popping returns in times of growth. Energy stocks, for example, slumped for many years but have rallied this year on rising oil and gas prices.

Budding industries like cannabis, FinTech, clean energy, 5G and biotechnology offer mouth-watering potential to produce the best-performing stocks over the next decade or more.

Since the brief market crash in March 2020, we’ve seen some incredible growth stories across a variety of industries. Tesla’s stock price is up 819% since March 2020. Canadian software company Lightspeed Commerce has seen its stock price soar 708% in the same period. Meanwhile, meme-stock darling GameStop has returned an unbelievable 4,496%.

It’s not always so rosy for growth investors. Growth stocks can be incredibly volatile. Look at the fitness company Peloton, which saw its stock price shoot up 395% in 2020 but it is now down 43% in 2021. Zoom Video Communications has a similar story, growing by 401% in 2020, only to see its stock price fall 24% so far this year.

How to choose growth stocks

Growth investing is all about identifying companies or sectors with the potential to produce strong returns compared to their peers and the overall market. Metrics like price-to-earnings or price-to-book, which are key fundamentals when hunting for value stocks, tend to be ignored when screening for growth stocks. Instead, a growth investing strategy might look for high earnings-per-share growth along with short-term trend signals like a stock price’s momentum over the past 90 days.

Unlike value investors, who are happy to buy stable blue-chip companies that produce goods we all know and love, growth investors are more apt to take a chance on an up-and-coming stock or sector that’s primed for explosive growth.

Investing in large cap growth stocks has paid off handsomely over the past decade. But it’s a mistake to think that outperformance will continue for the next 10 years or more. Research from 1930 through to 2010 looked at the 10 largest companies at the start of each decade and found that the average annual returns of those companies trailed the market by 1.51% per year over the subsequent decade. This underperformance makes sense when you consider the powerful concept of mean reversion: An asset’s price tends to converge to the market’s average price over time.