Set clear targets

Instead of vague aspirations like “save more in 2022” or “grow my RRSP,” set specific goals you can quantify and track over time. Once you have a goal, you can break it down into the steps needed to get you where you want to be. If you’d like to max out your tax-free savings account (TFSA) this year, for example, what do you need to put in monthly or weekly to reach $6,000—and could you automate your deposits to help ensure it happens?

Online calculators can help you decide on what’s realistic for you. Explore different contribution rates, return assumptions and time horizons. In just a few clicks, you’ll have answers to questions like “How much do I need to save for retirement?” and “How will compound interest affect my investments?”

Reduce your risk with diversification

A well-diversified portfolio includes investments that do well in different market conditions, lowering your risk of losses. Gains in one security or asset class can offset declines in another. If you invest with Qtrade Direct Investing, for example, you can take advantage of features and tools like Portfolio Score, which evaluates your portfolio’s performance, diversification and risk exposures.

You can also compare your existing holdings to “what if” scenarios using the Portfolio Simulator tool. Add and remove securities to see how these changes can improve your score. And, if you need suggestions for what to invest in, try the Portfolio Creator tool, which generates a portfolio of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on your goals and preferences.

Grow your savings faster with registered accounts

Shelter your investments from taxation by using registered accounts:

Each type of account has specific rules, and if eligible, you can use these accounts to accumulate interest, dividends and capital gains tax-free. How much you’ll save depends on your tax bracket, the types of investments held and other factors.

If you already have registered accounts, shop around for a trading platform that adds value and saves you time with online tools, research and educational resources. Some platforms—including Qtrade Direct Investing—will reimburse some or all of your transfer fees.

Beware of emotional investing

Successful investing is driven by facts, not emotions, advise credible investing experts. Beware of pitfalls like loss aversion—holding on to losing investments to avoid the pain of selling them—or fear of missing out (FOMO), which drives otherwise sensible people to buy speculative investments with little or no research. Resisting the impulse to trade based on emotions will help you stick to your long-term plan and reach your goals.