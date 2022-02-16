What rights do shareholders have?
When you buy stock in a company, you become a part-owner, and that comes with certain rights. Learn what you’re entitled to—and where you fall in the pecking order if the company fails.
The recent Rogers family drama had all the spicy ingredients of a Succession-esque TV series. One thing the highly publicized boardroom battle brought to light (other than the term “butt dial”) is the dual-class corporate equity structure—and how it impacts shareholder rights.
Rogers has two classes of shares, Class A and Class B. The Rogers family trust owns about 97.5% of Class A shares, which include voting rights, and 9.89% of Class B shares, which pay dividends but do not offer voting rights. Retail investors are most likely to own Class B shares. Rogers family members fill the bulk of the company’s board seats.
From a shareholder’s perspective, a takeaway from the chaotic Rogers power tussle is how a dual-class share structure puts voting rights into the hands of the chosen few, giving them disproportionate power with little accountability. If you owned Class B (non-voting) shares in Rogers Communications Inc., you had no say in the matter. As an investor, it’s important to understand what type of shares you’re buying and what your rights are.
Being a shareholder means you own a piece of a publicly traded company. Individual investors typically buy and sell shares—also called stocks or equities—on a stock exchange with the help of an investment advisor, an online brokerage or a robo-advisor. You can also purchase shares privately and during initial public offerings (IPOs).
Canadian public companies have two main types of shares:
As a shareholder in a company, you have more rights than you might think, including the following:
Shareholder activism seeks to modify a corporation’s behaviour by threatening the tenure of some or all directors, or by bringing issues to a vote of shareholders.
“Shareholder activism is typically seen in public companies, where shareholders or groups of shareholders exercise, or threaten to exercise, their voting rights to remove and replace directors or influence the decisions of the board of directors,” says Staley.
Shareholder activism is often seen where a corporation’s performance is lagging or there are disagreements between the corporation and shareholders about strategic issues. During the pandemic, for example, shareholders have targeted boards and management teams at numerous companies over their perceived poor leadership during the global crisis. Recently, after shares in Peloton Interactive sank below their IPO price, activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC sent a letter to the company calling for the dismissal of its CEO and asking that the company be sold.
As you can see, there’s more to consider when buying stocks than just value appreciation. Investors may pick stocks that guarantee dividend payouts or give them the ability to vote on key management decisions based on their own value system, for example.
If you don’t understand the finer points of what you’re buying—especially if a company has an unusual corporate structure—consider consulting a financial advisor first.
In the case of Rogers Communications, both the company’s Class A and Class B shares are actually common shares, yet only Class A shareholders have the right to vote. You’ll want to know that kind of information before you make an investment.
