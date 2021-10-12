Here’s why. Investment returns—bond interest, Canadian and foreign stock dividends, capital gains—are taxed in different ways, says personal financial planner Chris Markou of Alithea Financial Wellness in Hamilton. And each of your accounts—such as RRSPs, TFSAs and taxable accounts—is governed by different tax rules. Savvy investors know if they hold assets in the wrong account type they’ll pay much more tax than necessary.

How much more? That depends on your portfolio size and tax rates, but smart asset location decisions can easily save you tens of thousands of dollars over an investing lifetime—and that number could easily top $100,000 for wealthier investors. So yes, it can be a big deal. In some cases, poor asset location will be a bigger drag on returns than the fees you pay for your funds.

Before we get into the gory details, let’s be clear on some important points.

First, asset location is not a concern if all your savings are in tax-sheltered accounts, and especially not if your portfolio is relatively small. If you have some contribution room left in your RRSP or TFSA it rarely makes sense to hold investments in non-registered (taxable) accounts. Asset location becomes important only when your tax-sheltered accounts are maxed out.

Second, tax efficiency should never be the starting point when putting together a portfolio: It should only be considered after you’ve settled on an appropriate asset mix for your risk tolerance and investing goals.

“Tax considerations, while valuable, should not drive the decision,” says Nicholas Miazek, an investment associate at the Flores Advisory Group in Calgary. “The tax planning tail should not wag the investment policy dog.” In other words, if you’re a conservative investor with a large non-registered portfolio, you should not buy risky stocks simply because you don’t want to pay tax on bond interest.

The tax man’s share

Let’s begin with a refresher on the main types of investment returns and their respective tax treatments. In the examples below we’ll only look at federal income tax and use the top tax bracket (29%), but keep in mind you have to pay provincial taxes on this income as well.

■ Interest. “Interest is earned from savings accounts, guaranteed investment contracts—GICs and bonds— and is taxed at your full marginal rate in the year you earned it,” says Markou. For an investor in the highest tax bracket, $100 of interest income would be subject to $29 of federal tax ($100 x 29%).