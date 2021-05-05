How much should real estate comprise in a balanced portfolio? While a principal residence certainly will be a big part of most people’s net worth, personally I don’t “count” it as part of my investment portfolio even though it can ultimately serve as a retirement asset of last resort, via home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), reverse mortgages or simply an outright sale when it’s time to enter a retirement or nursing home. If you take that approach, and many of my advisor sources do, then the question becomes how much real estate should you have in your investment portfolio, above and beyond the roof over your head?

With Canadian housing prices soaring since the pandemic, those fortunate enough to have investment real estate may well be overweight the asset class. You often see this in Ask MoneySense questions from couples approaching retirement, and in the financial profiles published by major Canadian newspapers. Often, they own two or three investment properties above and beyond the house they live in, but little in the way of financial assets.

Certainly, if you are happy being a landlord and handy about home maintenance, direct ownership of rental apartments, duplexes or triplexes and the like is a time-honoured route to building wealth. That’s the focus of organizations like the Real Estate Investment Network (REIN).

However, if you don’t want the hassle of being a landlord, you may want to try real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are far more diversified both geographically and by housing type. Some REITs focus on baskets in particular real estate sectors, such as residential apartments or retirement homes.

A still more diversified approach is to buy ETFs providing exposure to multiple major REIT categories, whether Canadian, U.S. or international.

In Unconventional Success, David Swensen—famously in charge of asset allocation for Yale University—advocated a fair chunk to real estate. In a “well-diversified, equity-oriented” portfolio of 70% equities to 30% fixed income, Swensen allocates 14% of the total portfolio to real estate or REITs, which works out to 20% of the equity allocation. Swensen describes REITs as a hybrid between equities and fixed income, with inflation protection.

But the question arises: how safe will REITs or REIT ETFs be in the post-COVID world?

To the extent REITs are not too highly correlated to stocks, they certainly help diversify. Some advisors suggest 10% to 20% of a total portfolio can be devoted to REITs or ETFs holding REITs. They tend to distribute a high percentage of their income, much of it taxable, so you may wish to hold them primarily in registered portfolios like TFSAs (ideal!), or RRSPs, or RRIFs.