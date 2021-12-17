But many clients are also confused about the myriad steps to set up an RDSP. “I recently opened one up myself for a family member,” says Heath, managing director of Objective Financial Partners, Inc. in Markham, Ont., and a columnist with MoneySense. “I’m well versed in this area and it was still painful. There are lots of steps. For a lot of people, it makes their heads spin.”

Despite the complexity of setting up an RDSP, Heath is a big believer in the benefits of the plan. “The government grants are very lucrative,” he says. “They can be great accounts.”

How to qualify for an RDSP

Before opening an RDSP or having one opened on their behalf, individuals need to qualify for the federal disability tax credit (DTC). This involves filling out Form T2201 and having it certified by a medical professional such as a doctor or nurse practitioner, then submitting it to the Canada Revenue Agency.

An RDSP beneficiary also needs to have a valid social insurance number (SIN), be a resident of Canada at the time the RDSP is set up, and be under the age of 60. If the beneficiary is a child under 18 or an adult whose disability prevents them from entering into a contract, someone who is legally authorized to act on their behalf—such as a parent or guardian—can set up an RDSP on their behalf.

Once the DTC application has been approved, an RDSP can be opened at a bank, an investment firm or a credit union that offers the plans. The Plan Institute—the Canadian non-profit and social enterprise that was instrumental in developing RDSPs—offers a list of financial institutions in Canada where you can open a plan.

Where to open an RDSP

While not all banks and credit unions offer RDSPs, the ones that do will offer plans predominantly comprising GICs or mutual funds, says Graeme Treeby, a disability consultant with Bright Futures Plan by Ability Private Client Group in Stouffville, Ont. “The vast majority of banks, you have to use their investment vehicles,” he says. “But there are a variety of funds you can use to invest.” He adds that some financial institutions now offer greater investment options on a self-directed basis. Be aware that management fees are charged in some RDSPs.

Who can contribute to an RDSP?

Anyone can contribute as long as the RDSP holder agrees. Contributions, which are not tax-deductible, can be made until the year the individual turns 59, says Heath. “They’re trying to encourage RDSP holders to leave the money there until age 60, like a quasi-RRSP,” he says. At age 60, the beneficiary must begin withdrawing from the RDSP, receiving payments based on a government formula that will tax grants and bonds, as well as income, but not personal contributions.

RDSPs can be set up retroactively. Before age 49, a person can carry forward up to 10 years of unused grant and bond entitlement to future years, as long as they were eligible for the DTC and were a Canadian resident. If an RDSP is opened in 2022, for example, the carry-forward period would be from 2012 to 2022.