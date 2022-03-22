Depending on your situation, you may find that receiving advice from a pro can help you get your financial affairs in order—and get ahead financially.

Money advice for every phase of life

Financial advisors provide some or all of these services:

Financial planning

Insurance planning and implementation

Mortgage/lending implementation

Investment planning and implementation

Whether you’re looking to buy property, grow your business or save for retirement, you can find an advisor who fits your needs. (Learn about different types of advisors.)

Based on what you need, you can work with an advisor as often as you’d like, from a single service to an ongoing basis. Here we break down the life stages and situations when an advisor can be helpful for your financial goals.

Need a family financial plan

If you’re coupling up and/or having kids, an advisor can help you navigate evolving financial situations and plan for the future.

Natasha Knox, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP) at Alaphia Financial Wellness in New Westminster, B.C., helps couples divvy up their resources based on family income. “It’s about helping them come to a consensus on what is the most important thing right now and how are we going to make everything else fit,” Knox says.

For families, common financial demands include saving for a down payment on a home, paying off a mortgage, saving for a child’s post-secondary education and, eventually, building a retirement nest egg. Knox also offers financial therapy and coaching, so clients seek her help for challenges in family dynamics, such as conflicts over money, financial infidelity, power imbalances due to different income levels, and disagreements over supporting adult children or in-laws.

Saving up to buy a home

Buying a home is the largest financial decision many Canadians will ever make. Whether you’re a first-time home buyer or you want to upgrade to your dream home, a financial advisor can help you create a plan to reach that goal.