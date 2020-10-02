Photo created by freepik - www.freepik.com

Q. I am retiring next year at age 65 and I don’t know if I should take my CPP immediately, or wait. My friends and other people I know from work took their CPP when they retired and they are telling me I should take it when I retire. Are they right? When is the best time to draw CPP?

–Jit

A. Hey Jit, ask one of your friends who waited until age 70 to take Canada Pension Plan benefits, and see what they say. I’m just having fun—I’d be surprised if you knew anyone who delayed their CPP to age 70.

But, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute of Actuaries, most Canadians should start their CPP at age 70.

These are the points from the report that really jumped out at me, and I’ve provided my thoughts below.

The only two factors to consider when making your CPP start decision are your life expectancy and expected investment returns. Taxes don’t come into play.

Use your RRSPs to bridge the income gap (CPP shortfall) between 65 and 70 using this formula: 7.35 x CPP at age 65 = RRSP bridge amount .

Thinking your CPP will increase by 8.4% per year, or 42% over 5 years, is wrong. It’s closer to a 50% increase.

Financial planners do a poor job of getting their clients to understand the real risks of inflation, investment returns, and mortality and outliving their money.

Only two factors matter: life expectancy and rates of return

Old Age Security (OAS), CPP, and RRSP/RIFFs are all taxed the same way, and also affect government benefits, supplements and credits the same way. In a recent article I compared different start dates of each; you see there is almost no difference.

People often tell me they want to take CPP early in case they die early, to ensure they get some of their money back. That’s betting against the odds. If you’re a healthy 65-year-old, you’re probably going to live longer than the average age presented in the table below.

Longevity risk Probability of survival to age… 75 80 85 90 95 Female 90% 82% 69% 50% 26% Male 86% 75% 59% 38% 17%

Most 65-year-olds are going to live beyond age 85 and there are still medical advances happening that could extend life expectancy even further.

This next table shows you the probability of doing better by delaying your CPP versus starting at age 65 and earning 4% and 6% on your investments after inflation.