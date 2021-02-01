Now, the same is true for a reverse mortgage—as long as you remain in the home, you will continue to own the property, which will also (hopefully) continue to appreciate. And the home will be left to your heirs as part of your estate. The difference, however, is that interest accumulates on your reverse mortgage loan. Depending on the amount borrowed, your interest rate and the number of years you live, there may not be much equity left on the home for your heirs to receive. (Note that the estate must repay the reverse mortgage loan and interest when the last borrower dies. Depending upon the size and liquidity of your estate—how much of it is easily accessed as cash—that may require your heirs to sell the property in order to obtain the necessary funds.) Rest assured, however, that they will never owe more than the home is worth, as long as reverse mortgage obligations are met.

Consider your age and future plans

Homeowners as young as age 55 are eligible for a reverse mortgage of up to 55% of the appraised value of your home. However, the amount you can borrow increases with age. So younger retirees should make sure to get an accurate quote on a reverse mortgage before making a decision.

It’s also important to note that a reverse mortgage may be suited to those who plan to stay in their home for life, as selling requires the homeowners to pay the outstanding mortgage balance, and may incur a prepayment charge as well. Especially if you are still several years away from full retirement, it may be harder to commit to staying put, since nobody knows what the future holds (as 2020 has taught us all).

Income issues

Some homeowners who downsize to help fund their retirement invest the proceeds and draw on the investment earnings to cover living expenses. But, unless you invest in an annuity that provides a steady income for life, it’s hard to know how long that money will last. Plus, investment income—even from an annuity—is taxable, which could affect income-tested government benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

A reverse mortgage, on the other hand, can provide regular tax-free income, which will not trigger OAS or GIS clawbacks.

Do the math

The amount of cash freed up by downsizing from a detached three-bedroom home to a two-bedroom condo might not take you very far, as the following example illustrates. (We’ve used the most current market rates in Toronto as of date of publication.)

Downsizing costs Amount Sale price of home $1.2 million Real estate commission $60,000 Outstanding mortgage/HELOC $240,000 Proceeds of sale $900,000 New condo purchase $700,000, plus $91,000 HST Land transfer taxes $21,000 Moving costs $3,000 Total cash remaining $85,000 Condo maintenance fees $750/month ($9,000/year)

(Sale price based on Toronto Regional Real Estate Board average for a detached home in the GTA as of November 2020. Real estate commission based on standard 5% fee. Land transfer tax estimate assumes both provincial and municipal taxes are levied (i.e. condo purchased in Toronto). Condo fees estimated using Ratehub.ca calculator. )

In this example, the homeowners would exhaust their cash proceeds within 10 years, just by making the condo maintenance fee payments! In other words, downsizing in this situation will not help fund their retirement.

If the couple were in their early 70s, they would qualify for a reverse mortgage of about $510,000, based on their age, the home’s location and its value. After paying off their outstanding mortgage and HELOC (a requirement with a reverse mortgage) they could borrow up to $270,000, tax-free. And they wouldn’t have to worry about condo fees. Keep in mind when you are comparing costs that reverse mortgages also involve specific expenses, such as the cost to have the value of your home appraised, and setup and legal fees that you’ll need to decide whether to pay upfront or add to your reverse mortgage loan principal. As well, reverse mortgages do carry higher interest rates compared with conventional mortgages, and that will affect the amount that ultimately needs to be paid back to the lender.