Converting RRSP to RRIF and withdrawals for both

A RRSP is generally converted to a registered retirement income fund (RRIF) before December 31 of the year an account holder turns 71, but it can be converted at any time. RRIFs have mandatory minimum withdrawals based on a percentage of the account value at the end of the previous year, with the first withdrawal no later than age 72.

You can withdraw from an RRSP at any time. Some young people take withdrawals well before retirement to buy a home or pay for post-secondary education under the Home Buyer’s Plan (HBP) or Lifelong Learning Plan (LLP). Some retirees should consider withdrawals well before age 72.

When to start CPP and OAS

Many retirees will need to access money from their RRSP right away, to fund their expenses because their RRSP is their primary investment account. They may feel motivated to start their Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) pensions as soon as possible—ages 60 and 65 respectively—to avoid drawing down their RRSP accounts too quickly.

However, waiting to start CPP and OAS—as late as age 70—means those untouched pensions continue to grow. Delaying CPP and OAS does not mean forgoing CPP and OAS, just trying to figure out where best to access your retirement income. Both pensions increase with each month they are delayed. After age 65, deferred CPP rises by 8.4% per year, and OAS by 7.2% per year plus the rate of inflation.

Should you manage your investments?

Conservative investors, and self-directed investors in particular, should consider deferring CPP and OAS. A conservative investor may earn a better “return” by deferring their pensions.

A DIY investor may be better able to do it themselves, so to speak, in their 60s and can rely more on their government pensions in their 70s and 80s, which is common practice. As long as a retiree is in reasonably good health, and lives well into their 80s, they will probably collect more lifetime CPP and OAS by deferring than starting their pensions early.

RRSP vs RRIF, TFSAs and more—which to withdraw from first when considering tax implications

Investors with significant assets, including taxable non-registered investments and tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), might be tempted to withdraw from their non-registered and TFSA savings first.

These withdrawals may trigger very little tax compared to RRSP withdrawals, which are fully taxable. These retirees may be able to keep their incomes in the lowest tax bracket early in retirement, as a result with marginal tax rates between 15% and 30%, depending on the province or territory of residence.