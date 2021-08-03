I have been collecting CPP for 28 months because I needed the extra money at the time, but I am in a better financial position now.

Can I ask to stop collecting my CPP for a couple of years to “grow” those funds and pick it up again a few years later, or is it that once you draw CPP you must continue?

–Rena

A. Canada Pension Plan (CPP) retirement pension is a government pension calculated based on your contributions from employment and self-employment income. A recipient can apply for their CPP as early as age 60.

If you start CPP before age 65, your pension is reduced by 0.6% per month, or 7.2% per year. That would mean a 36% reduction in your pension at age 60.

Canadians can also opt to delay CPP until age 70 and, in contrast, there is a 0.7% monthly enhancement after 65, or 8.4% per year, for a maximum 42% increase at age 70.

If someone has relatively good health, they may receive more lifetime income by deferring their CPP, but there are many factors to consider.

Rena, it sounds like you started CPP early due to cash flow concerns; you needed the extra income. As you’re still working, you will notice on your pay stub that you’re still contributing to CPP, as is your employer. (There is a matching CPP contribution made by employers for employees, while self-employed people pay the employee and employer contributions.)

Your CPP will have increased each year due to both inflation adjustments and your contributions through payroll deductions for the previous year. The CPP is adjusted annually for increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). If someone is under age 65 and still working, they must continue to make contributions based on their earnings, and those earnings may increase their CPP pension calculation.