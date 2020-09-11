Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

Inflation is simple to describe, but its effects—and how it’s measured—are surprisingly complex. At the most basic level, inflation is an increase in the price of goods and services over time, and an inflation rate is a measurement of how much prices have changed. This uncomplicated explanation, however, disguises the challenges in defining and measuring the changing cost of living.

100 years of measuring changes in consumer prices

In Canada, we’ve been assessing inflation for more than a century. In 1910, the Department of Labour (now part of Employment and Social Development Canada) began publishing average retail prices for a basket of household essentials. The basket contained 29 food items, five kinds of household fuel, rent—and even laundry starch.

Canadians had good reason to want a way to track changes in the price of goods and services they used every day, as prices could and did change rapidly. In 1917, the yearly price change was an astonishing +17.9%, and over the four years of the First World War, the cost of living nearly doubled as inflation rose by 48.3%. Disagreements between workers and firms about how to adjust wages to account for changes in the cost of living were also a major source of labour unrest.

Today, inflation in Canada is measured using the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, which gauges increases and decreases in the cost of a “representative” basket of goods and services with more than 700 items. By tracking how Canadians actually spend from month to month, the CPI measures changes in the price of goods and services, not variations in the cost of maintaining a certain standard of living.

To create the CPI, each month Statistics Canada researchers fill a virtual shopping basket, add up the total cost, and determine overall price changes from the previous month. Calculating the rate of inflation is straightforward: If, in one year, the cost of the basket of goods and services is $100, and in the following year, the same basket costs $102, the inflation rate is 2%. You can see the changes in the inflation rate going back to 1914 using the Bank of Canada’s inflation calculator.

Today, the CPI basket has nine major components: food, shelter, transportation, household expenses, furniture and appliances, apparel, medical and personal care, and two “catch-all” categories of “sports, travel, education and leisure” and “alcohol, tobacco and recreational cannabis.” Statistics Canada has created a CPI visualization tool that shows the makeup of the components and how prices change, both nationally and by region.

The items in the basket are periodically reviewed and adjusted to match what Canadians are actually buying. For example, during the Second World War, households could no longer purchase car tires, silk stockings or bananas, so these were taken out of the basket (to be replaced when they became available again); firewood was removed in 1940 as more modern methods of household heating had taken hold; and in 2017, videotape rentals got the heave-ho.

In addition to the consideration of price changes, all of the items in the basket are “weighted” in accordance with how much of a typical household’s budget is allocated to that item. This means increases in items that aren’t a very big component of household spending, such as haircuts or lottery tickets, affect the index less than changes in the price of items that are a bigger share of household spending, such as groceries or transportation.