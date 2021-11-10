Online food and grocery orders got a healthy boost during the initial lockdown in 2020: Sales in April were 107% higher than they were in February, according to Statistics Canada. The momentum continued as Canada opened up, shut down and opened up again and again through rolling lockdowns.

According to the Trends & Spends: PayPal Canada’s 2021 Consumer Shopping Study, 19% of Canadians opted to shopping online for groceries in March 2020 when the lockdown first hit, and that number jumped to 30% in April 2020. And by June 2021, almost half of Canadians (49%) filled their grocery cart online. The report also found that Ontarians are the most likely to shop for groceries online—36% compared to 24% to 30% in other provinces.

With the increase in demand for food delivery services, suddenly we had more choices, too. Remember when we were limited to select grocery stores in certain urban centres and high-end nutrition services? Now, we can ask an Uber driver to pick up groceries. We can order from all the major grocery chains, and even smaller grocers “pivoted” to bring groceries to our front doors, too. (Here are the best credit cards to use for buying groceries.)

To check if the cost of food delivery is worth it, I chatted with Sylvain Charlebois, professor and director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax. We talked about everything on my shopping list, including if food delivery is worth it for Canadians and how much you should tip.

How big is the trend for food and grocery delivery in Canada?

“Every food and delivery company out there is learning how to get to the money instead of waiting for the money to show up. We’re redefining what convenience actually means as consumers. It was about packaging and counter-ready and on-the-go foods. That was ‘convenience’ before. Now, within this COVID era, it’s about public health risk. It’s about staying home and working from home. We did a bit of an analysis at the lab [and] we think that by 2025, 70% of the workforce in Canada will be working at least five days from home a month—that’s basically a day a week. That means, as it pertains to convenience, we will have fewer meals at coffee shops, fewer meetings in restaurants.”

What types of companies can we order food from? There are grocers, meal kits and transportation services. What else?

“You have the omni-channel from the retail side, so service and retail. That’s how I dissect the food distribution world. It’s basically online and brick and mortar. And of course, there could be a combination of things here. For example, meal kits are becoming more popular with grocers. And there’s a lot of investment going on there for e-commerce, for sure. On the service side, you have ghost kitchens to meal kits to curbside pickup to delivery. Even food processors are operating like restaurants. This pandemic has democratized the supply chain. You can use your phone to order meals from Kraft Heinz now. There are ghost kitchens in Toronto and Montreal, called Kitchen 57.”

What are ghost kitchens?

“A ghost kitchen is basically a building filled with cooks, in some remote place, outside the city, where land is very cheap. There are no dining halls, no pickup counter. Everything is delivered through apps like UberEats and SkipTheDishes. And, you may actually have a chef making sushi right next to a chef cooking spaghetti. There’s no branding. And it can also be when local restaurants get together to operate a ghost kitchen.

“Essentially, what I’m trying to say is that all the rules we had before COVID, most of them no longer apply. For most Canadians, our grocery shopping habits have changed. And so lots of opportunities for businesses.”