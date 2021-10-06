Video: How to buy a used car
Here are the questions to ask when buying a used car, what to look out for on your test drive and more.
Here are the questions to ask when buying a used car, what to look out for on your test drive and more.
Advertisement
Imagine only having 20 minutes look at something before making a (relatively) big purchase? That’s usually the case when you buy a used car, when you often have less than a half-hour to make a financial commitment that could last for a few years. And if you decide to buy a car online, you don’t get to do a test drive at all. Watch this video before you start shopping for your next car, so that you don’t put yourself on the spot to buy.Watch: MoneySense – Lisa Hannam – How to Buy a Used Car
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Sponsored By
CIBC
Roadside assistance is something you never think about—until you...
We explore the factors that affect the cost of...
Try these strategies to keep your next family trip...
Despite multiple attempts to diagnose the problem, the dealership...
Discounts on travel are plentiful, but is it worth...
If shopping is your hobby, or you want discounts...
Strategic Shopper
The pandemic made online shoppers of many of us,...
If you start with a small crop, keep your...
You’ve never had more options for working out at...