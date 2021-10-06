Imagine only having 20 minutes look at something before making a (relatively) big purchase? That’s usually the case when you buy a used car, when you often have less than a half-hour to make a financial commitment that could last for a few years. And if you decide to buy a car online, you don’t get to do a test drive at all. Watch this video before you start shopping for your next car, so that you don’t put yourself on the spot to buy.

