It reports that central banks will be forced to hike rates while economies are experiencing economic declines.

Schwab opines that rate hikes and inflation spikes will cause recessions in many countries:

“This is a time for discipline; including diversification across and within asset classes and periodic rebalancing. For investors overweight equities, we recommend using counter-trend rallies to trim exposure back to strategic weights. For stock pickers, we continue to recommend a factor-based approach, with an over-arching emphasis on high quality—including factors like strong free cash flow yield, high earnings yield, positive earnings revisions and low volatility.”

No one knows what will happen in respect to Ukraine, the economy or the markets. The key is to be prepared. As I wrote in my columns over the past year, I was trimming my tech stocks. I added more gold, commodities and energy. I was more than happy to add to more defensive U.S. stocks in the healthcare and consumer staples sectors. I was building up the defensive wall.

Playing on the defense can be important for those in the retirement stage. Those in the accumulation stage might simply ensure they are investing within their risk tolerance. Keep on buying, stick to your investment plan.

Low volatility and dividends are outperforming

We have seen dividend factors work quite well in Canada (VDY.TO). Dividend growth and high dividends are starting to outperform in the U.S. Low-volatility stocks are starting to outperform, as the low-volatility factor finds companies of higher quality and lower risk.

Investors are seeking “safer” stocks.

"Defensive" overtone amongst MTD factor leaders, with low volatility, high dividend payers, and value stocks outperforming S&P 500 per ⁦@SPDJIndices⁩ factors pic.twitter.com/xoJ0OajJvz — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) March 7, 2022

Here’s a good Wisdom Tree article on the outperformance of U.S. dividend stocks. It reports the outperformance of U.S., international and emerging market high-dividend stocks.

I’ve reported on the strong performance of the big dividend payers in Canada. As I had suggested on my site, the energy-intensive iShares High Dividend (XEI.TO) had the potential to outperform Vanguard’s High Dividend (VDY.TO).

Year-to-date XEI us up 8.7%, vs 7.4% for VDY.

Checking in on the Canadian Low Volatility universe (ZLB), the index has returned 1.3% year-to-date vs S&P/TSX Composite Index 0.4%, benefitting from an overall strong performance of the low-volatility strategy in 2022.

The biggest positive driver has been the exclusion of Shopify, which has sold off approximately 60% to start the year. The grocers, Metro (MRU.TO), Loblaws, (L.TO) and Empire (EMP.A.TO) and telecoms are adding to ZLB outperformance.

Trailing the 90-day volatility of ZLB is 9.4% versus 13.% for the TSX, showing that ZLB is true to its more defensive orientation.

Canada is well-positioned to take advantage of high commodity prices

Last week I wrote about the inflationary effect of the war in Ukraine. Similar to Russia, Canada is a resource-rich nation. We are set to benefit from the very unfortunate events.

A “you didn’t fire me, I resigned” moment, Putin bans export of products and raw materials until Dec 31. Might be subject to some details/exceptions, but this should push all key raw material prices further up.



Here's Russia's *exports* as % of production of key raw materials👇 pic.twitter.com/AcGtv9yUX0 — Emre Akcakmak (@akcakmak) March 8, 2022

Also, Russia temporarily suspended fertilizer exports.

Over 30% of the Canadian market is weighted to resource stocks. Soaring commodity prices have translated to double-digit gains in the energy and materials stocks over the past two weeks.

This recent National Bank of Canada report highlighted the resource comparisons between Russia and Canada.

“The significant overlap in Canada-Russia exports means the prices of many key Canadian exports have increased. It remains to be seen whether these prices are sustainable or whether they will push the world economy into recession. This remains a vital question for all market participants, and one difficult to handicap in the fog of war.”

The events will certainly impact our currency, stock and bond markets. Here’s another clip from the National Bank report:

“Make no mistake, Canadians are shocked, saddened and angered by Russia’s actions. No one in Canada is cheering the situation in Europe. Recession risks are rising, perhaps appreciably. But despite the unfolding tragedy, there are significant near-term implications for Canadian trade, equities, currency and credit markets, alongside a longer-term opportunity to stand-in for what could become a pariah nation.”

We’ve certainly experienced considerable volatility in the Canadian stock market. That said, Canadian stocks (XIC) are up some 3.6% since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.