The war in Ukraine fuels energy and commodities inflation

Heading into 2022, I wrote in my column that the big story would be the battle between solid economic growth and corporate earnings versus inflation and the threat of a rising rate environment. Of course, rising rates can (by design) suppress economic growth. There is the risk that rising rates could eventually cause a recession or put the brakes on a stock market run. In that column, I wrote:

“Barring any black swan event, 2022 might shape up to be a solid year for investors. (A black swan is an unpredictable and catastrophic event, such as the pandemic.) However, we are never free of risks. The main risk might continue to be troublesome inflation, and that could lead to the necessity of more aggressive rate hikes.”

Enter the black swan. Sadly, the real battle in 2022 is a war in Europe. That tragedy is ongoing, and that overrides any portfolio concerns. But the invasion of Ukraine presents real economic risks on a grand scale. The war creates greater risks to humanity, as the conflict could escalate into a world war or even a nuclear confrontation.

On Jan. 7, Charles Schwab listed the known risks for 2022, including geopolitical risk.

The war in Ukraine does not replace the battle of economic growth versus inflation and rising rates. Rather, the conflict has fuelled more energy and commodities inflation. Economic growth might be greatly impacted, especially in Europe.

Russia is a major energy, metals and potash producer. It supplies some 41% of the natural gas imported by the EU. Russia and Ukraine are also major agricultural producers and exporters. The war is inflationary on many fronts.

As central bankers attempt to battle inflation, they do so within the fog of war. The threat of a dangerous policy error is magnified. The banks might increase rates to fight greater inflationary pressures caused by the war. At the same time, the war might depress economic growth. Hiking rates during a decelerating economy can lead to a recession. I’m not suggesting a recession is on the way, but these are the concerns of the Fed in the U.S., the Bank of Canada and other central banks around the world.

Here’s a great chart, tweeted by Lance Roberts (no relation to me) of RIA Advisors. We see that commodities can be a drag on performance for considerable periods—and then the assets do their thing when inflation spikes.