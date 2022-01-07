It was hard to mess things up in 2021

Happy New Year! And welcome to the first “Making sense of the markets” post for 2022.

Before we go any further, you must catch up (or look back, rather) as I made sense of 2021 in an epic post. 🙂 As I wrote last week, it is an incredible opportunity I have to write a weekly commentary on the stock and bond markets. It provides a diary for the markets. I enjoyed looking back on all of the top headlines that shaped 2021, then putting together that 3,000-word journey through year two of the pandemic.

It was a year that delivered incredible returns for stocks. Even the much-maligned 60/40 balanced portfolio was up for the task, again. The reports of its death were greatly exaggerated.

An asset returns round-up for 2021

U.S. stocks led the way in 2021, and Canadian stocks were not far behind. Here’s a look at some major indices. Note: These returns do not include dividends.

S&P 500: +26.9%

MSCI Taiwan: +25.5%

TSX Canada +21.7%

MSCI Switzerland: +18.0%

MSCI France: +16.9%

MSCI Russia: +14.9%

MSCI India: +14.0%

MSCI United Kingdom: +13.1%

MSCI Australia: +3.7%

MSCI Germany: +3.2%

MSCI Japan: -0.9%

MSCI South Korea: -9.5%

MSCI China: -22.5%

MSCI Brazil: -24.3%

And by regional category.

MSCI All-World Equity Index: +16.6%

MSCI All-World ex-US Equity Index: +4.8%

MSCI EAFE (non-US developed economies): +7.8%

MSCI Europe: +13.4%

MSCI Emerging Markets: -5.5%

By sector for U.S. markets. 2021 now has the distinction as the only year in which every sector delivered double-digit gains.

Energy: +46.4%

Real Estate: +41.7%

Commodities +41.3%

Financials: +32.5%

Technology: +33.7%

Consumer Discretionary: +27.6%

Materials: +25.2%

Health Care: +24.2%

Industrials: +19.5%

Communication Services: +15.2%

Consumer Staples: +14.3%

Utilities: +14.2%

Bitcoin delivered a return of 62%.

In Canada, energy ruled, along with REITs and financials.