What’s happening with energy stocks

MoneySense columnist Dale Roberts was early in identifying this trend last year, when he mentioned this Canadian energy ETF back in October 2020: iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF: XEG/TSX. While individual holdings are capped, the fund is pretty concentrated with just 14 holdings, with two of them alone accounting for almost half the fund (Suncor Energy at 24% and Canadian Natural Resources at 23.4%. MER is 0.61%).

Until this year, I personally targeted alternative energy or traditional fossil fuels as an investing theme. I was happy to pick up whatever energy plays exist in the “core” ETF investments. Besides, most Canadians have healthy exposure to energy just by owning broadly diversified Canadian equity ETFs or balanced funds. After all, Vanguard’s FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (VCN/TSX) is 12.3% in energy, a tad below the index’s 12.6%.

By contrast, the S&P 500 index has only a tiny 2.33% in energy, as of December 22, 2020, according to State Street Advisors (creator of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust). In fact, energy is the smallest of the 11 major sectors, which are topped by Information Technology at 27.6%.

However, energy stocks have well outpaced the S&P 500, generating a total return of 42% in 2021, as of October 1, compared with just 18.4% for the broad index.

Is it too late to invest in energy?

So, loading up on energy this late in the game might be a futile exercise in performance chasing, some argue.

“Many times, when people talk about investing in a ‘hot’ sector, the train has already left the station. When we look at the price point of energy today, we think there is risk that this has already happened,” says Matthew Ardrey, wealth advisor for Toronto-based TriDelta Financial. “Though there may still be upside remaining in this run, there is definitely risk to any investor getting at this time. We are looking at energy more as a buy-the-dip, sell-the-rally situation. If we saw a selloff in energy, where valuations became more reasonable again, we would look to buy in.”

That may be the case here at the end of 2021, but I am glad I started to add to energy positions in the first half.

Here’s what I did

Following Roberts’ early call, I was persuaded by the repeated public utterances by Ninepoint’s Eric Nuttall, as reported in the Financial Post, that this may be merely the start of a multi-year bull run in energy.