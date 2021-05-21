The bond bull market is getting long in the tooth after four decades of tailwinds generated by declining interest rates. As seasoned investors know, there’s an inverse relationship between interest rates and bond prices. When rates rise, bond prices fall, and vice-versa.

Predicting interest rates is as fraught with peril as divining short-term stock market moves. Pundits were declaring two and three years ago that interest rates couldn’t possibly fall much further, and that the next move could only be up. Tough call in practice, especially when in Europe and various other developed nations there is the spectre of negative interest rates.

COVID-19 has had an impact, says Matthew Ardrey, wealth advisor with Toronto-based TriDelta Financial. He cites the Vanguard Aggregate Bond Index ETF (VAB/TSX) as a proxy for fixed-income markets. (VAB happens to be a longtime ETF All-Star.)

When COVID hit early in 2020, governments quickly cut interest rates as capital fled from stocks and into bond safe havens, Ardrey says; that led to a quarterly return in the second quarter of 2020 of 7.19% for VAB: “An incredible return, but hardly sustainable.” For the last two quarters of 2020, bonds did little more than clip coupons, returning 0.4% in Q3 and 0.72% in Q4. Extrapolated over a year, those would amount to 2.24%, Ardrey estimates.

But then in 2021, to the shock of many, bond returns went negative, with VAB falling 5.32% in the first quarter, due to rising bond yields, inflation concerns and investments seeking higher yields elsewhere. Things were no better at rival BlackRock: the iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (XBB) was down 4.5% year-to-date by the end of the first week of April. Long-term bond ETFs were down twice as much, while short-term bond ETFs were only slightly under water.

With overnight rates at 0.25% and housing markets smoking hot, it’s unlikely rates will be cut again, Ardrey says. While not predicting an imminent rate hike, he says, “Certainly the next interest move will be up when it comes.”

Aaron Hector, vice-president of Calgary-based Doherty & Bryant Financial Strategists, thinks the main concern now is “the potential for volatility in what has long been the less volatile portion of your portfolio.” Short-term bonds help mitigate the volatility, Hector says, but even short-term bonds will not react positively to rising interest rates. If saving for short-term goals, he suggests using high-interest savings accounts rather than short-term bonds. He prefers high-interest savings accounts to GICs because the former are more flexible, and the rate differential is minimal.

You’ll have to look beyond the Big 5 banks, which pay about 0.05% in so-called “high-interest” savings accounts. Be careful with advertised rates, which may apply only for introductory periods of three to six months, after which the rate may revert back to almost nothing. Outside the big banks, Hector suggests popular options like Motive Financial or EQ Bank.