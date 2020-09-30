Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Creatures of habit, rejoice! Your loyal shopping behaviours may just pay off, big time. If you shop regularly at certain retailers, using a store credit card can help you to earn discounts, free goods and exclusive perks by swiping or tapping for everyday purchases. Spending with a store credit card can even give you VIP access to sales. And if you already collect loyalty points, they’ll likely accumulate even quicker with a store credit card. Considering that these cards typically have no annual fee, the reasons to switch are racking up quicker than your pumpkin spice latte charges. Read on to see which are the best store credit cards in Canada for making your daily spending work for you.

Best store credit cards in Canada

Attention foodies

This credit card brings something more to the table–get it? Arguably the best no fee card credit for groceries in Canada, the PC Financial World Elite Mastercard earns you PC Optimum Points faster when you shop at any of the Loblaws banner stores (No Frills, Superstore, Fortinos, etc.), Shoppers Drug Mart and when you fill up at Esso and Mobil gas stations.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Welcome bonus: None

None Earn rate: 30 points per $1 at Loblaws stores, PC Travel and Esso; 45 points per dollar at Shoppers Drug Mart; 10 points per dollar everywhere else

30 points per $1 at Loblaws stores, PC Travel and Esso; 45 points per dollar at Shoppers Drug Mart; 10 points per dollar everywhere else Additional benefits: Travel emergency medical insurance and car rental collision or damage insurance

Travel emergency medical insurance and car rental collision or damage insurance Income requirement: $80,000 or $150,000 as a household

Get more about details about the PC Financial World Elite Mastercard*

How it works

You rack up the equivalent of 4.5% cash back in PC Optimum Points at Shoppers Drug Mart and 3% on groceries from Loblaws banner stores. You’ll also earn 30 Optimum Points per litre of gas at Esso and Mobil stations—making it one of the best retailer credit cards for gas on the market—and 1% in PC points everywhere else you swipe the card.

The loyalty system is easy to understand: 10,000 PC Optimum Points is equivalent to $10 redeemable in merchandise (or in other words, 10 points = $0.01 or 1%).

You can redeem your points at almost 2,500 participating retail locations including Loblaws banner stores and Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix locations. As soon as you reach over 10,000 points, you present your card at the register and the respective discount is deducted from your bill instantly.

Perks

This card doesn’t have an annual fee, and it offers free travel emergency medical insurance for up to $1 million for trips of 10 days or less. It also comes with car rental insurance, purchase assurance in case of theft, loss or damage after you buy an item with your card and extended warranty on certain items purchased with the card. It also has a free 24/7 concierge service for dinner reservations, event tickets, gift delivery and more. You can also stack any PC Optimum points you regularly earn on the credit card with personalized offers from the PC Optimum app, in-store points offers or flyers.

Drawbacks

Purchases on certain items, like gift cards, tobacco, lottery tickets and prescriptions at stores, don’t earn you PC Optimum Points. Also, while you can earn points at Esso and Mobil gas stations, you cannot redeem points for free gas.