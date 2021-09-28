A. Client Relationship Model 2 (CRM2) came into effect in 2017, with the goal of increasing fee disclosure and transparency for Canadian investors. Unfortunately, John, there are a lot of people who, like you, are still unclear on their fees. Even worse, I’ve seen that some advisors are vague on fees paid by investors, even when they are asked directly.

Currently, most investment dealers and advisors are required by regulators to disclose, at least once a year, the annual dollar amount of fees paid for services and advice. Typically, this disclosure is part of either a year-end statement or a separate Report on Charges and Compensation, a Fee Report, or some similar document. Disclosures may be provided by mail or online, depending on your investment firm’s statement delivery method.

Fees that are disclosed include trailing commissions paid from mutual fund companies to advisors and firms, as well as transaction fees for buying and selling securities like mutual funds, stocks, bonds or exchange traded funds.

Some firms charge a management fee, either in addition to or in lieu of trailing commissions or transaction fees.

There may also be operating costs like annual administration fees, common for registered accounts like RRSPs.

One of the problems with CRM2 is that the fees disclosed may tell only part of the story. Mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and some other products have fees that do not require disclosure to investors.

Mutual funds have a management fee that is withdrawn from the funds each year. Most mutual funds used by investment advisors have two layers of fees, though, and this is a huge failure of the financial industry to only tell consumers half the story. The trailing commissions that require annual disclosure to investors typically range from 0.5% to 1%. However, the all-in fees that investors should actually care about average around 2%, but typically range from 1% to 3%.

As another example, if you invest with a robo-advisor, there are management fees of about 0.5%. The underlying ETFs have their own fees as well, which may add another 0.25%.