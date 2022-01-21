An exchange-traded fund is a pooled investment with shares bought and sold on a stock exchange. An ETF can include stocks, bonds, commodities or a mixture of these. The largest ETFs still tend to be extremely low-cost funds that passively track a broad stock or bond market index.

A more recent investing trend, sector-specific and thematic ETFs have exploded on the scene, giving investors more options to build their ETF portfolio. These products can track any sector, industry or asset type, from blockchain technology to clean energy and space innovation.

But with more than 1,100 ETFs now available in Canada, it’s easy to see how investors can suffer from analysis paralysis when it comes to choosing the right products for their needs and goals. I’m going to explain three easy ways to help you choose an appropriate ETF, as well as two factors that you can safely ignore.

Know your needs and investing goals

Before you start hunting for products to build your portfolio, take a step back and assess your capacity and tolerance for risk. What’s your age, time horizon and investing experience? Are you a conservative, moderate or growth-oriented investor? How comfortable are you with short-term price fluctuations? Are you looking for income or total returns? This exercise will help you determine an appropriate asset mix between stocks and bonds.

Next, decide on an investment strategy. Passive investing means accepting market returns by investing in ETFs or mutual funds that passively track broad market indexes. Active investing means hiring a professional fund manager who will make decisions about which investments to buy or sell with the funds held in your ETFs or mutual funds. Some investors take a mixed approach, sometimes called “core and explore,” where they invest the majority of their funds passively while taking a more active approach with a smaller percentage of their portfolio.

Once you’ve determined an appropriate asset mix based on your risk tolerance and decided on an investing approach, you’re ready to move towards product selection.

3 ways to choose the right ETF

Fees

Costs matter a lot to investors, and that’s one of the main reasons why ETFs have resonated with DIY investors—on average, ETFs tend to charge significantly lower fees than comparable mutual funds.

While costs aren’t the only consideration, they should be at the top of your list. Start with the premise that when comparing similar funds, the ones with lower fees tend to outperform funds with higher fees over the long term. Then move on to other factors.