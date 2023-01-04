In Canada and abroad, 2022 can be summed up as the year in which nothing (or almost nothing) worked. Canadian, U.S. and international stocks got clobbered, while bond returns were nearly as bad. The classic 60/40 balanced portfolio had its worst performance since 2008.

The culprits? Stubbornly high inflation, Russia’s war in Ukraine, rapidly rising interest rates, and stock markets coming back to earth after a period of greed and excess.

The result? Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), soared to 8.1% in June 2022 and is still hovering at 6.8% six months later, taking a big bite out of Canadians’ purchasing power.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has embarked on a series of interest rate hikes designed to squash inflation and cool the economy. All told, seven rate hikes between March and December 2022 have taken the Bank’s trendsetting overnight rate from 0.25% to 4.25%—and more increases are likely. While inflation appears to be cooling off, the BoC expects prices to remain above its 2% target through 2023 and into 2024.

So, what’s an investor to do?

How inflation can affect an investment portfolio

Historically, stock and bond returns have beat inflation over long periods of time, but both assets tend to perform poorly during periods of high inflation. That’s especially true in a period of unexpectedly high inflation like we saw in 2022.

Indeed, during the high-inflationary period from 1966 to 1982, U.S. stocks delivered a 0% real rate of return (the annual rate of return adjusted for inflation).

When inflation is high, central banks tend to increase interest rates to slow down the economy. Rising interest rates push down bond prices. Rapidly rising interest rates accelerate the decline in bond prices.