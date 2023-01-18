Even if you’re familiar with RRSPs, there may be nuances worth exploring here. And sometimes there are new developments that reshape traditional retirement planning. Most important today is the increase in life expectancy over the past generation. That’s great news, but it also presents a challenge: Investors may need to make their money last even longer in retirement.

Fortunately, the investing world also has fresh ideas and financial products that should rise to the occasion.

RRSPs and tax considerations

RRSPs are best known for their tax deferral. Investments grow tax-deferred inside the account and are only subject to income tax when they are withdrawn. Ideally, that happens in retirement when people’s incomes are likely to be lower and, thus, taxed at lower marginal rates. Additionally, you can deduct RRSP contributions from your income, creating immediate tax savings.

But here’s a question: How much of your overall investment growth do you want to occur inside your RRSP? Remember, you can only use an RRSP until the end of the year you turn 71. At that point, you can do one of three things: cash it in, buy an annuity or convert the plan into a registered retirement income fund (RRIF).

With a RRIF, you’ll have to take minimum annual withdrawals based on your age. If your investments have grown a lot, you may end up paying a relatively high marginal tax rate.

For that reason, financial planners often recommend savers consider keeping investments with the greatest growth potential in a tax-free savings account (TFSA). The advantage of a TFSA is that investment growth inside the account will never be subject to tax—neither income tax nor capital gains tax. That makes TFSAs ideal vehicles for holding high-growth assets such as equities (stocks) or high-yield income investments, such as Harvest ETFs’ equity income exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

TFSAs can also be good vehicles for both short- and long-term savings goals. Unlike RRSPs, you can take withdrawals without triggering a rise in income and a corresponding tax bracket jump—and you can put the money back in later along with any other increases from your annual contribution limits ($6,500 in 2023). With RRSPs, withdrawals are subject to immediate withholding taxes and must be reported as income on tax returns, where even more tax may be payable depending on your other sources of income. There may be exceptions, however, for special purposes, such as buying a home or paying for education.

Making retirement savings last

Eventually, you’ll want to start drawing on your investments to fund your retirement. Today’s generation of retirees, however, faces a challenge that has been growing steadily: How do you make your money last?