I’m planning on making yearly withdrawals from my TFSA in the amount of 4% of my non-registered capital from age 65. This works out to $18,000 withdrawals from my TFSA account.

Replacement of this amount from the non-registered account each year will keep the TFSA maxed out in the new year.

What do you think of this strategy?

—Steve

TFSA withdrawals in retirement

Tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) are great because they are almost always tax-free. An account holder does not report interest, dividends or capital gains on their tax return. Withdrawals are tax-free as well. The only tax on a TFSA is on the dividends paid by foreign stocks, which will generally have 15% to 25% withholding tax levied before hitting the TFSA account.

As a result, Steve, your TFSA withdrawal strategy will not trigger any income tax, assuming that is one of your goals. Any withdrawals you take will be added to your TFSA room in the subsequent year along with the new annual limit for that year. So, you are correct that you will have room in your TFSA the subsequent year.

Withdrawals from a non-registered account in retirement

It sounds like you are avoiding withdrawals from your non-registered account to avoid tax. That said, it is a common misconception that if you take a withdrawal from a non-registered account, it triggers tax.

It may trigger a capital gain if you sell an investment for a profit. However, leaving your interest and dividends in the account does not make them tax-free, Steve. Nor does reinvesting the dividends into new shares or units of a stock, exchange traded fund, or mutual fund.