News

How has inflation affected Canadians’ finances in recent years?

A new report says inflation and higher interest rates have eroded Canadians’ purchasing power since 2022, particularly for lower-income...

News

CCB payment dates 2024, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2024, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

Investing

Canadian Financial Summit 2024: MoneySense sessions and free tickets

Real Estate

I want to switch mortgage lenders—do I have to pass the stress test again?

If you have an uninsured mortgage, it’s about to get easier to look for better interest rates elsewhere.

Spend

To save money, Canadians are buying more private-label grocery brands

With food prices rising due to inflation, shoppers have been buying more private-label products at grocery stores. That trend...

Stocks

The Magnificent 7 versus the other 493 S&P 500 companies: What’s the better investment?

Are the Magnificent 7 tech stocks a good investment? What about the other companies on the S&P 500? Find...

News

Indigenous-related project financing on a “steady upward trend,” reports Morningstar

International credit rating agency Morningstar DBRS predicts significant growth in Indigenous-related project finance transactions in Canada.

MoneyFlex

Underconsumption core: How to stop spending money

One key to underconsumption core is to stop spending money. Here’s how.

Careers

What new rules in B.C. mean for gig worker rights in Canada

British Columbia recently introduced labour standards for app-based workers. What’s changed? And will other provinces and territories follow...

News

Deloitte Canada predicts more economic growth, benchmark rate below 3% in 2025

The company’s fall economic outlook forecasts that the Bank of Canada will reach a “neutral rate” of 2.75% by...

