Who can legally work in Canada?

Aside from Canadian citizens, people with permanent resident (PR) status can work in Canada without a work permit. To become a permanent resident, you can apply to any of the immigration programs for skilled workers, such as the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) or the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). You can use the Canadian government’s online tool to see which programs you may be eligible for, by answering a questionnaire.

There are other pathways for foreign nationals (who are not permanent residents) to work in Canada. They can come as tourists and exchange their tourist visa for a work permit (see below for more details). Another pathway is through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), which has different streams. For example, in the caregiver stream, temporary caregivers can apply for PR once they meet eligibility requirements (such as years of work experience). This requires a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) from an employer. This document basically says that there is a need to hire a foreigner to fill the job.

These programs are intended to address Canada’s immediate labour shortage. Different provinces may offer other immigration programs—check with the provincial government where you want to work.

If you’re an international student, you can work in Canada while studying if you meet certain requirements, such as being enrolled full-time in a designated learning institution (DLI) for a program that is at least six months long and will lead to a diploma, certificate or degree. After completing the program, you can apply for the post-graduate work permit to gain Canadian work experience. Through the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) program, you can apply for PR to be able to work long-term.

There is also the International Experience Class, which allows youth to travel and work in Canada for up to two years. Some work permits are employer-specific, while others are open (see types of work permits below).

In summary, there are several opportunities to work in Canada. Some paths are direct—such as through the federal and provincial immigrant streams where PR status allows landed immigrants to work in Canada immediately (without needing a work permit)—and others may initially require a work permit that may need to be renewed until the worker meets requirements to apply for PR status.

How do I apply for a work permit to work in Canada?

You must apply for a work permit online. (Only certain applicants, such as people with disabilities, can apply on paper.) Canada’s immigration department has an online tool that helps you determine if you need a work permit, and what type: an employer-specific work permit (which specifies whom you can work for and how long) or an open work permit (good for any employer, but only available in certain situations).

For more information, including how to access the work permit application form, visit the immigration department website. There is a fee to apply for a work permit (starting at $155), and application processing times vary by the country you are from.