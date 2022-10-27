Common questions from newcomers about working in Canada
What’s a SIN number? How do you apply for a work permit? Can you work on a tourist visa? We answer these and other questions from newcomers to Canada.
Welcome to Canada! Like many newcomers, you might be eager to find a job and start earning money. Whether you’ve arrived as an immigrant, a refugee, a student or a temporary foreign worker, you’ll find employment opportunities for newcomers. In this article, we answer questions about what you need to legally work in Canada, where to find jobs, what to look for in a work agreement and more.
Aside from Canadian citizens, people with permanent resident (PR) status can work in Canada without a work permit. To become a permanent resident, you can apply to any of the immigration programs for skilled workers, such as the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) or the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). You can use the Canadian government’s online tool to see which programs you may be eligible for, by answering a questionnaire.
There are other pathways for foreign nationals (who are not permanent residents) to work in Canada. They can come as tourists and exchange their tourist visa for a work permit (see below for more details). Another pathway is through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), which has different streams. For example, in the caregiver stream, temporary caregivers can apply for PR once they meet eligibility requirements (such as years of work experience). This requires a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) from an employer. This document basically says that there is a need to hire a foreigner to fill the job.
These programs are intended to address Canada’s immediate labour shortage. Different provinces may offer other immigration programs—check with the provincial government where you want to work.
If you’re an international student, you can work in Canada while studying if you meet certain requirements, such as being enrolled full-time in a designated learning institution (DLI) for a program that is at least six months long and will lead to a diploma, certificate or degree. After completing the program, you can apply for the post-graduate work permit to gain Canadian work experience. Through the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) program, you can apply for PR to be able to work long-term.
There is also the International Experience Class, which allows youth to travel and work in Canada for up to two years. Some work permits are employer-specific, while others are open (see types of work permits below).
In summary, there are several opportunities to work in Canada. Some paths are direct—such as through the federal and provincial immigrant streams where PR status allows landed immigrants to work in Canada immediately (without needing a work permit)—and others may initially require a work permit that may need to be renewed until the worker meets requirements to apply for PR status.
You must apply for a work permit online. (Only certain applicants, such as people with disabilities, can apply on paper.) Canada’s immigration department has an online tool that helps you determine if you need a work permit, and what type: an employer-specific work permit (which specifies whom you can work for and how long) or an open work permit (good for any employer, but only available in certain situations).
For more information, including how to access the work permit application form, visit the immigration department website. There is a fee to apply for a work permit (starting at $155), and application processing times vary by the country you are from.
The validity of work permits varies, depending on the job offer or, in the case of international students, the length of the study program. If your goal is to obtain permanent resident status, you will need to keep renewing your work permit until you meet the requirements to apply (such as one year of full-time Canadian work experience). If you want to extend your permit, it is best to do so at least 30 days before its expiry date.
Canadian citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents all need a social insurance number (SIN) to work in Canada. Learn how to apply for your SIN. Once you get your number, keep it confidential—even though you need it for employment, you should not share your SIN when applying for jobs (or housing). Only provide your SIN to an employer once you have been hired; they will need it for income tax purposes.
If you arrived in Canada as a refugee, you can work or study while you wait for the government’s decision on your refugee claim. You will need to apply for a work or study permit. If you didn’t submit a work permit when you filed your claim, you can file for it separately. A study permit has to be filed separately. Fees for these permits are free while you wait for the results of your claim.
If you’re an international student, you can apply for a work permit that allows you to work up to 20 hours per week during regular school terms. (To help address labour shortages, the Government of Canada has temporarily suspended the 20-hour limit, from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023.) On school breaks, such as holidays or Reading Week, there is no set limit to the number of hours you can work, provided your employer complies with labour rules. For on-campus job opportunities, you don’t need a work permit, and there are no limits on how many hours you can work.
If you want to stay in Canada after you complete your studies, you can apply for a post-graduate work permit (PGWP), which allows you to work full-time. After a year of working full-time in Canada in select National Occupational Classification (NOC), international students can apply for permanent residency.
There’s another pathway to working in Canada: A tourist or visitor visa can be converted into a work permit if you get a job offer. However, this is not the easiest way to go. You will need to successfully apply for a job, and the employer will need to justify hiring a foreigner rather than a Canadian, by filling out a LMIA document and submitting it to Employment and Social Development Canada. If it approved, only then can you apply for a work permit (and a visa, if you’re not yet in the country).
The legal age to work in Canada depends on the province, industry and type of work. Some jobs for youth may require a work permit and parent/guardian consent regardless of immigration status, such as jobs in entertainment. It is best to check the employment standards in the province or territory where you wish to work.
After getting your SIN, the next step is to look for job opportunities. For this task, help is at hand: There are many government-funded agencies and non-profit organizations that offer free job search services, such as finding job postings and job boards (such as the Government of Canada’s Job Bank), resumé writing and interview practice. Some agencies even offer services in different languages. To help newcomers improve their proficiency in Canada’s two official languages—English and French—there are agencies that offer free language classes.
You are not required to share personal information, such as your birthday, home address or SIN, when applying for jobs. In Canada, human rights laws prohibit discrimination in hiring and employment. For example, employers should not ask for information that’s not relevant to your ability to do the job (such as race, religious beliefs, gender identity, etc.).
Unfortunately, scammers often target job seekers, particularly newcomers. Learn how to identify job scams, and be wary of websites that ask for personal information or money to match you with employers. If you’re not sure if a job board is legitimate, ask a government or non-profit job search agency.
A typical job offer includes details such as scope of work, remuneration (salary or wages), terms, sick days, vacation and benefits. Before you agree to a job offer, you may want to ask a job search agency to review it with you, to make sure that the terms and payment are fair. This is part of their free services.
If you don’t already have a Canadian bank account, now is a good time to open one. In Canada, most jobs are paid by direct deposit—your salary will automatically be paid into your bank account.
You can open a bank account even before you expect a job offer—at some banks, even before you’re in Canada. You do not need money up front, but as in most countries, you’ll need one or two original (not copied) pieces of select identification (ID). One of these should include your photo and date of birth. Another ID should show the address of your residence (for example, an electricity or credit card bill). Government-issued IDs, such as a passport or driver’s licence, are preferred.
Pick a bank wisely. Find out what products and services a bank offers, what fees it charges, how much interest it pays on deposits, and how easily you can access your money.
Also look for special welcome offers for newcomers. For example, National Bank of Canada not only offers exclusive advice on a wide range of matters, but also many perks and benefits for newcomers. Learn more about its current promo.
Read more helpful advice on getting settled in Canada.
