While the trend has created a wider demand for so-called “altcoins” as a way to get crypto exposure while avoiding violent price fluctuations, it has generated a particularly strong tailwind for one of them: cardano. Once little-known, this digital coin recently came out of nowhere to become the third-largest cryptocurrency, after bitcoin and ethereum. Its stratospheric rise has been fuelled in part by blockchain enthusiasts hunting for more climate-friendly options as the world becomes more aware of the environmental impact of crypto.

What is cardano and does it belong in your investment portfolio? Here’s what you need to know.

What is cardano?

Cardano is an open-source Swiss blockchain platform with its own native coin called ADA. The cardano project was co-created by ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson in 2015, and launched in 2017. The open-source platform was created with a goal of building and running smart contracts and other decentralized protocols.

“You can think of cardano as the third generation in the evolution of blockchain technology, with bitcoin representing the first generation and ethereum the second,” says Michael Zagari, an investment advisor in Montreal with Burlington, Ont.-based Mandeville Private Client Inc.

Cardano is the largest cryptocurrency to use a proof-of-stake (POS) blockchain. It aims to compete with its bigger cousin ethereum, and to a lesser extent with bitcoin, by offering a more secure and efficient network.

“Cardano is focused on solving issues currently faced by bitcoin and ethereum, which are scalability, interoperability and sustainability,” Zagari notes.

Bitcoin and ethereum run on proof-of-work (POW) consensus algorithms, which require an enormous amount of electricity. Cardano, on the other hand, uses a unique proof-of-stake consensus mechanism called Ouroboros.

Transactions validated through POW, like in the case of ethereum, involves working out a puzzle, which is time- and energy-intensive. A cardano transaction, however, is validated through POS, based on the number of coins a miner holds.