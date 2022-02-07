However, among all the razzmatazz, there is an aspect of crypto ownership that hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves: crypto staking. This is a way to earn yield from your holdings—but only with certain cryptocurrencies. Knowing which ones might influence your purchasing decisions.

Let’s take a close look at what crypto staking is, how it works and why investors should pay attention to it.

What is staking?

Crypto staking is the process of pledging or locking up crypto holdings in exchange for rewards or interest payments, typically in the form of additional coins. By lending coins to their respective blockchains and serving as a validator (more on that later), investors can put their assets to work rather than having them sit idle in their crypto wallets, the digital equivalent of stuffing cash under the mattress.

Staking your crypto assets allows you to generate significantly more passive income than you would from parking cash in a traditional savings account or guaranteed investment certificate (GIC).

“Investors can now transition their digital assets, which have previously been unproductive commodities, into yield-generating instruments,” says Brian Mosoff, chief executive officer of crypto-investment firm Ether Capital Corp.

Although staking doesn’t insulate investors from price volatility of the underlying asset, it’s growing in popularity as a response to historic low interest rates. Investors seeking alternative investments with higher returns may want to consider staking.

Crypto staking requires locking in your coins for a specified length of time—from a few weeks to a few months—and agreeing not to withdraw them for that period. You also can’t perform any transactions with your staked assets. If you choose to unstake your assets before the lock-in period ends, the interest generated will be deducted from your principal.

How to stake a cryptocurrency

To stake crypto, you first need to own a cryptocurrency that uses the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, such as ethereum or cosmos, rather than the older proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism, which is used for bitcoin and litecoin. (The ethereum blockchain is in the midst of a transition from its PoW model to a more energy-efficient PoS model. The multi-phase upgrade, known as Ethereum 2.0, is expected to expand in June 2022 and continue into 2023. Learn more about staking ethereum.)