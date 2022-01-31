Cryptocurrencies are now undeniably mainstream. Couple that with their spectacular rally last year—the crypto market hit a US$3 trillion market cap in November 2021—and it’s little wonder that more and more retail investors are exploring how to get into crypto.

The easiest way to bet on cryptocurrencies is to buy them on a crypto trading platform, but many investors are still wary of taking the direct ownership route. Some avoid digital coins due to lack of knowledge, some are nervous about cryptos’ wild price swings, and others prefer the familiarity of more traditional investments such as stocks, bonds and ETFs.

Direct ownership is no longer the only way to invest in cryptocurrency. Here are a few options you can consider for indirect exposure, including ETFs, investing in crypto technology, crypto-related stocks and more.

Investing in crypto ETFs

For risk-averse investors, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may be the way to go. There are now several crypto ETFs in Canada and the U.S. that track the price of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. These funds are seen as less risky than buying and holding crypto directly. You’ll have to pay management fees in exchange for this greater peace of mind.

There are two types of crypto ETFs: those that invest directly in cryptocurrencies, which debuted in Canada in early 2021, and futures-based ETFs, which debuted in the U.S. last October.

ETFs are versatile investment vehicles that trade like stocks. They provide the “ability to easily get in and out of a position [like a stock] without having a crypto exchange account,” says Chris Chen, a certified financial planner and chief investment officer at Insight Financial Strategists.

On the flip side, though, there’s the danger that the ability to trade in and out easily will increase the speculative character of digital coins, which some conservative investors may find too risky.

While ETFs protect investors from dramatic price fluctuations, they aren’t without risks. “Unlike direct ownership, indirect exposure often involves some component of tracking errors, as well as investments made in non-crypto assets,” cautions Devesh Mamtani, chief market strategist at Century Financial.