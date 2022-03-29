The reality is, if you buy, mine, trade, cash out or gift crypto—or even use it to purchase or sell goods or services—you need to track that activity and declare (and pay tax on) any resulting income or gains on your annual tax return. And, since all crypto activity is recorded on a public blockchain ledger, the CRA could potentially ask cryptocurrency exchanges for their client information.

“I always caution people to make sure they’re reporting all of their income and gains on their tax returns,” says Maneisha Sandhu, a chartered professional accountant and business advisor with Sandhu & Company in Vancouver. During an audit, the CRA can investigate previous tax years, she adds. “The penalties and interest on unreported income can really add up.”

Unfortunately, figuring out how to report your crypto earnings isn’t always straightforward, since the way they’re taxed depends on your activities and circumstances. Here’s what you need to know.

How does the CRA view cryptocurrency?

In 2014, the Bank of Canada did an analysis of cryptocurrency and determined that it does not meet the definition of “money” and is not a true currency like Canadian dollars or euros. The CRA subsequently issued a guide explaining that, for tax purposes, it generally treats crypto as a commodity, like oil or gold. As such, any earnings from transactions involving cryptocurrency are generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances.

The distinction is important because business income is fully taxable, whereas only 50% of capital gains are taxable. In other words, if you made $100 from crypto activity, you’d pay taxes on the full amount if it’s considered business income, but you’d pay tax on only $50 if it’s considered a capital gain. (And if you lost money on crypto, you might be able to claim a loss—but more on that below.)

When is crypto considered business income?

If you operate a business—say, you’re an independent contractor—and you receive payment in cryptocurrency, then your earnings are clearly business income. The amount of income is determined based on the fair market value of the cryptocurrency on the day(s) when you received payment.

If you mine cryptocurrency, this could be considered a business or a hobby, depending on the nature of your activity—the CRA decides on a case-by-case basis. Either way, if you sell what you’ve mined, that income is taxable.

Even if you’re simply buying, trading and selling crypto as an investment, the CRA might still view your earnings as business income—especially if this is something you do frequently with the intention of turning a profit.